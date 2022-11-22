Opera Naples Raises Over $18,000 For Rebuilding Fund At ¡Olé! A Celebration Of Spanish Song

Opera Naples music patrons recently gathered for ¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song, a fundraiser in support of the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund. More than $18,000 was raised to support Opera Naples rebuild efforts following significant damage to the Wang Opera Center performance space from Hurricane Ian.

"We are humbled by the support we have received from our patrons and the community as we work to rebuild and carry out our mission," said Opera Naples' Executive Director Laura Burns.

To learn more or to donate, visit operanaples.org/hurricane-ian-relief-support/.

Opera Naples will officially kick off the season with its return at Artis-Naples on Dec. 4 and 5 with performances of "Roméo et Juliette." A popular, classic retelling by Charles Gounod of the notable tragic love story written by William Shakespeare, "Roméo et Juliette" will star acclaimed artists Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti, Argentinian tenor Santiago Ballerini and Turkish bass-baritone Burak Bilgili. Performances will feature the Naples Philharmonic conducted by Opera Naples' Artistic & Music Director Ramón Tebar. Tickets start at $28.

To reserve tickets, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust," "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and master classes. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.