OLIVER!, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL And More Set for TheatreZone's 21st Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreZone's 21st season will feature five musical productions, beginning with its annual holiday show in December, followed by four musicals that showcase a blend of comedy and drama.

The season was announced by TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni who notes that, “The productions will launch Dec. 19, 2025, with our festive Home for the Holidays, followed by four musicals in 2026 that feature passionate searches for romance, fame and fortune.”

The season also includes three concerts featuring some of the greatest popular music of the 50s and 60s with tributes to legendary musical icons.

SHOWS

Home for the Holidays

Dec. 19-21

7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20

2 p.m. Dec. 20-21

TheatreZone's original musical extravaganza, Home for the Holidays, is a Southwest Florida tradition celebrating its ninth annual production in 2025. The show delights audiences with beloved traditional and popular Christmas songs, sparkling and elaborate costumes, and Christmas-themed scenery. The cast combines professional Equity performers and a few young stars of the future, adding charm and fun to the performances. Home for the Holidays creator Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director, reimagines the show every year to enchant audiences with new music and glittering costumes and scenery. Home for the Holidays' cast members perform energetic dance routines, choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Karen Danni, accompanied by a live orchestra leaving the audiences filled with joy after every performance.

Grumpy Old Men: The Musical

Jan. 8 – 18

7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11; Jan. 15-18

2 p.m. Jan. 10-11; Jan. 17-18

Based on the 1993 film Grumpy Old Men by Mark Stephen Johnson starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann Margaret, the 2018 musical incorporates funny one-liners and a lighthearted musical score with a book by Dan Remmes, score by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin. Grumpy Old Men: The Musical tells the story of Max and John, two feuding neighbors who have spent most of their lives at odds with each other. Older now, they know they are losing their vitality, facing retirement issues and wondering whether they will ever experience another spark of romance or excitement. Their rivalry takes a comedic turn when Ariel, a stunning and charismatic new neighbor, moves in across the street. As romantic rivals, Max and John engage in a series of hilarious antics before discovering a heartwarming resolution to their long-standing differences.

Gutenberg: The Musical – Staring Larry Alexander & Adolpho Blaire

Feb. 5 – 15

7:30 p.m. Feb. 5-8; Feb. 12-15

2 p.m. Feb. 7-8; Feb. 14-15

Gutenberg: The Musical is a comedic, fast-paced, two-man show abounding with energy. Written and composed by Scott Brown with Anthony King, this Tony-nominated Best Musical follows Bud (Adolpho Blaire) and Doug (Larry Alexander) as theatre writers and composers who try to sell a hilariously inaccurate musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press, to potential investors in a backers' audition. Bud and Doug sing all the songs and play every role in their self-proclaimed “next great American musical.” Brimming with enthusiasm, they narrate the story to the audience. Armed with only elementary research, Bud and Doug deliver a chaotic yet endearing performance with boundless ambition, hoping to secure the funding that will finally bring their self-proclaimed masterpiece to life.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

March 5-15

7:30 p.m. March 5-8; March 12-15

2 p.m. March 7-8; March 14-15

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story celebrates the youthful energy, creativity, and legacy of a rock-n-roll icon who changed popular music and ushered in the rock-n-roll era. Written by Alan Janes, this musical follows Buddy Holly's meteoric rise to fame, his groundbreaking career and his final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. It highlights his pioneering spirit and determination to break from traditional country influences. The show features more than 20 of Buddy's greatest hits, including “That'll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy!” and “Rave On,” alongside memorable performances of “La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens and “Chantilly Lace” by The Big Bopper. With scenes from his historic Apollo Theater debut, his time with The Crickets and his romance with Maria Elena, the musical vividly brings his story to life.

Oliver!

June 4 – 14

7:30 p.m. June 4-7; Jue 11-14

2 p.m. June 6-7; June 13-14

Few shows are as iconic and timeless as Oliver!, a stage musical with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart. Entertaining audiences since 1960, this beloved musical will be creatively brought to life at TheatreZone. Based on Charles Dickens' 1838 novel Oliver Twist, Bart's adaptation transforms the original novel into a tune-filled show, while retaining its exploration of poverty and loss. Unforgettable songs like “Food, Glorious Food,” “Where Is Love?,” and “As Long as He Needs Me,” are woven into the story. Oliver! premiered on Broadway to critical acclaim, earning seven Tony Award nominations and winning three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score.

CONCERTS

Legends of the 60s

7:30 p.m. Jan. 19

The Legends of the 60s is a musical masterpiece that pays tribute to icons like Elvis, The Beatles, The Monkees, The Rolling Stones, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, Cliff Richard, The Beach Boys and The Drifters, among many more. TheatreZone audiences will revel in more than 40 timeless hits when the master of this era, Chaz Esposito, accompanied by a live band, takes you on an incredible musical journey through the greatest era of music.

Mersey Beatles

7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18

The Mersey Beatles will return to TheatreZone's stage for their ninth command performance on February 17-18. “The Hits” includes the fab songs from all eras plus the entire Revolver album live as the Lads celebrate the 60th anniversary of this iconic album. The Mersey Beatles create an amazingly authentic look and sound of the Beatles.

The Feud: A Tribute to Sinatra & Roselli, Two Guys from Hoboken

7:30 p.m. Feb. 19

The Feud: A Tribute to Sinatra & Roselli, Two Guys from Hoboken is a story about the 40-year rivalry between Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Roselli, two Italian American singers who grew up five houses apart in Hoboken, N.J. Written by Dennis DelleFave, Roselli's former road manager, and TheatreZone Artistic Director Mark Danni, the show delves into the complex personal and musical relationship between the two stars with a blend of music, laughter and nostalgia.

Visit www.theatre.zone for information and tickets or call the box office at 888-966-3352. Tickets are $50, $70 or $90, depending on seat selection.

Comments