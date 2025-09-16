Megan Mullally With Judy Gold Return To Ptown For Halloween Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Nominated Producer Mark Cortale will present a Spooky Bear return engagement of the hilarious Megan Mullally, two time Emmy Award Winning Star of NBC TV's Will & Grace, with host, the Emmy Winning comedian Judy Gold on Saturday, November 1st at 8:30 PM at Provincetown Town Hall. The evening will be raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise.

Ms. Mullally is best known for playing Karen Walker in the NBC sitcom Will & Grace, for which she received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, winning the award twice. Accolades for her portrayal also brought seven consecutive SAG Award nominations, winning three times, and four Golden Globe Award nominations. Megan most recently co-starred opposite her husband Nick Offerman in Netflix' The Umbrella Academy. She hosted the The Megan Mullally Show, and has been a series regular on In the Motherhood, Party Down, Children's Hospital, and Breaking In. Her guest spots and recurring roles include, Happy Endings, Bob's Burgers, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Up All Night, Boston Legal, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and The Great North. Films include, Smashed, The Kings Of Summer, and Why Him? On Broadway, Megan has starred in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Young Frankenstein…

… and host Judy Gold has had comedy stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO, and was a part of Netflix's Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. She is the author of “Yes I Can Say That: When They Come For The Comedians, We Are All In Trouble”, a book about free speech and cancel culture. She hosts the hit podcast, It's Judy's Show with Judy Gold, and is featured in Netflix's Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. Her stellar work in films include She Came To Me, Tripped Up, Love Reconsidered, and in the television series City On A Hill, Better Things, The First Lady, and Extrapolations. Judy has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show. She won two Emmy awards for writing and producing The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Judy has appeared on The View, The Today Show, The Drew Barrymore Show and on MSNBC, CNN and NewsNation as a free-speech advocate. She has three albums, Conduct Unbecoming, Kill Me Now, and Judith's Roommate Had a Baby.