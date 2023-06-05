MATILDA JR. Comes to Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs This Month

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs presents its next Mainstage production presented at The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs, Matilda JR.

Performances are June 16th and 17th at 7:00pm, and June 17th and 18th at 2pm.

Directed by Kody C Jones, Choreographed by Eric Ortiz and Music Direction by Joseph Brauer. Costumes by Genny Ernst, with Prop Design by Sara Clary Failla.

Inspired by the genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda Jr. is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the trials of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her school teacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda Jr. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

The production is recommended for ages 5 and up

Photo Credit: Erica Basile Photography