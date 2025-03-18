Lauren Gunderson's THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE Comes to The Naples Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Naples Players will present The Half-Life of Marie Curie, a gripping and inspiring play by renowned playwright Lauren Gunderson. Running from April 2 - 27 in TNP's intimate Price Studio Theatre. Tickets start at $50 and are available now for purchase.

The production, directed by Christine Cirker, features Veronica Ostroski as Marie Curie and Katie Taylor as Hertha Ayrton. Both actors are local talents - Ostroski recently starred in TNP's Fall production of Almost, Maine, and this marks Taylor's first production with The Naples Players.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie tells the captivating true story of two extraordinary women - pioneering scientist Marie Curie and her close friend and confidante Hertha Ayrton - as they navigate scandal, science, and sisterhood. Set in 1912, the story follows Curie as she struggles to recover from a public controversy that threatened her career and reputation. With Ayrton's unwavering support, Curie rediscovers her strength and continues her groundbreaking work that would change the world.

"This intimate and empowering play is a beautiful reminder of the strength found in friendship and the perseverance of brilliant minds," said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. "We're proud to share this remarkable story in our intimate Price Studio Theater, where audiences will feel fully immersed in the journey of these inspiring women."

As one of the most produced playwrights in the country, Lauren Gunderson's works are celebrated for their sharp wit, emotional depth, and historical insight. The Half-Life of Marie Curie continues her tradition of showcasing powerful female figures who defy expectations and leave lasting legacies.

Additional creative team members include: Christine Cirker (Director), Kelsey Coss (Stage Manager), Startlet Jacobs (Scenic Designer), Callie Hartel (Costume Designer), Joseph P. Monaghan III (Lighting Designer), Tyler Jennings (Sound Designer), and Amy Hughes (Properties Designer).

Performance Details

Dates: April 2-27, 2025

Showtimes: Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: The Naples Players' Price Studio Theater (7015th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102)

Tickets: $50-$55 at NaplesPlayers.org or (239) 263-7990

