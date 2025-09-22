Larry Alexander and Adolpho Blaire Will Lead GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL at TheatreZone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreZone has announced the casting of audience favorites Larry Alexander and Adolpho Blaire in its production of Gutenberg: The Musical!, opening February 5, 2026 at TheatreZone, Naples' premier musical theatre.

The show is about two enthusiastic wannabe playwrights pitching their over-the-top “Gutenberg” musical to Broadway producers. With a trunk full of baseball caps and wild imagination, the pair act out dozens of characters in their quest for a Broadway deal.

Adolpho Blaire – Naples' favorite funny man returns for his 23rd TheatreZone production. Known for his comic flair and physical theatre skills, Blaire has delighted audiences in TheatreZone's productions of Little Me, Forever Plaid, Amadeus, Rock of Ages, and many editions of Home for the Holidays. His career began in New York City, where he performed at Upright Citizens Brigade, Ars Nova, and on the national tour of A Chorus Line. He has appeared at leading regional theatres nationwide and in the film Across the Universe.

Larry Alexander – A TheatreZone “fan favorite,” Alexander will mark his 30th show with TheatreZone in Gutenberg. Originally from Tampa, he earned his acting degree at Florida State University before moving to New York City, where he built an impressive career that included two years on Broadway in Les Misérables and national tours. He also spent a year as the opening act for Liza Minnelli, which inspired his original cabaret My Year with Liza. Since settling in Sarasota in 2015, Alexander has become a beloved performer throughout Florida's theatre circuit, collaborating often with TheatreZone founders, artistic director Mark Danni and choreographer Karen Danni.

Together, Blaire and Alexander bring razor-sharp comedy and years of TheatreZone chemistry to this gleeful send-up of Broadway ambition.