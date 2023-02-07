Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival To Run March 5-26

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center (Levis JCC), is known for presenting vital programming to the community for the past 40 years.

The Levis JCC has announced its Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (JLKBRJFF), a multi-access film festival that will run from Mar. 5 - 26. The JLKBRJFF, considered one of the largest and longest Jewish/Israeli film festivals in the country, will feature more than 80 diverse in-theater feature-length films, documentaries, shorts, special guest appearances and more. In-theater films will be shown at the Cinemark Palace 20 in Boca Raton, Movies of Delray, and the Beifield Auditorium located at the Levis JCC's Sandler Center.

The three-week Festival is anchored by its opening event Cinebash, scheduled for Feb. 28 at 5:00 p.m. at The Polo Club of Boca Raton and features award-winning author and historian Dr. Robert Watson. Watson will present an episode from the U.S. Premiere of the all-new TV Series Forgotten Frontlines: The Nazi Titanic. He will share the incredible story of how one of the most opulent ships ever built became a propagandic coup, a transport vessel, and eventually a concentration camp. Limited tickets are available for $180 which includes a cocktail hour, dinner, presentation, and screening.

With more than 25 countries represented, 41 dramas, 27 documentaries and 17 shorts, JLKBRJFF is poised to attract upwards of 3,000 attendees and has become a highly anticipated event for film enthusiasts throughout Palm Beach County.

"This year's Festival reflects storytelling at its finest," said Wendy Honig, JLKBRJFF Artistic Director. "With themes ranging from survival and resilience to art history, culture and romance, we are excited to offer such a wide array of films guided by the Jewish experience."

"With the loyal support of Levis JCC Grand Benefactor Judy Levis Krug, our incredible screening committee and a strong collaboration with our film partners, we are proud to once again present our community with a premier cinematic experience," said Lesley Rich, JLKBRJFF Program Director.

With an unrivaled line-up of over 80 screenings to choose from, several not-to-be missed films include:

The Rothschild Saga: Rise, Riches, Repercussions shares the history of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, a name synonymous with banking and the fate of many wealthy Jewish families before World War II. Under the Nazis, however, the Rothschilds became the target of anti-Semitic propaganda, and to this day anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are sparked by the name "Rothschild." (Austria, Short Film, Palm Beach County Premiere).

Matchmaking, an entertaining and good-hearted romantic comedy that gives a light Orthodox twist to "Romeo and Juliet." (Israel).

Perfect Strangers, a story of seven friends who attend a dinner and decide to play a game with their cell phones. Unfortunately, the game ends in disaster when their darkest secrets are revealed. (Israel, Palm Beach County Premiere)

The Accusation, a timely and thought-provoking #MeToo drama exploring the dark side of human behavior. (France, Palm Beach County Premiere).

Indigo, a Kosher certified film by the Orthodox communities of Beit Shemesh and B'nai Brak, is an all-women film that is a cross between Cinderella and Downton Abbey. (Israel, North American Premiere).

The Path is a thrill-a-minute family drama that follows two children, a journalist father, and a dog as they flee from the Nazis and must make their way through the hazardous Pyrenees on their expedition to New York City. (Germany, North American Premiere)

Modigliani and His Secrets, Modigliani's work is among the most recognizable in modern art, but little is known about the man himself. Based on an ongoing scientific study, the film reveals the secrets behind the myths surrounding this Bohemian artist. (France, Documentary, U.S. Premiere)

Other important International, World, U.S. and North American Premieres being shown during JLKBRJFF include Baltic Truth, a film by Dudu Fisher; LGBTQ short film Sin and Repent; Yiddish film Shttl; and romantic comedy Marrying Myself, among many others.

A full program guide including dates, showtimes, trailers, a synopsis of each film and special events are available on http://bocajff.org/. In person and virtual film packages and festival passes are also available for purchase online and range from $59 to $540. As a bonus, all pass holders will receive access to "A Day of Shorts" Program for free. All films can be enjoyed for up to 72 hours after its scheduled time and can be viewed on various platforms by downloading the Eventive TV app which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Firestick and Chromecast, among others.

For more information, contact Lisa Barash at lisab@bocafed.org or call 561-558-2514. The Levis JCC is located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton.

The mission of the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented. Due to the generous support from donors Billi & Bernie Marcus, the Festival has been able to expand, offering year-round Jewish-themed film programming.



The Levis JCC's Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center, which highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more, gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, travel and social events. Learn more at levisjcc.org/culture.