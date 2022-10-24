Johnny Mathis Returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall This January
Celebrating his 67th Year as a recording artist in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is The Voice of Romance.
Johnny Mathis returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW with his Voice of Romance Tour on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 28 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, or by calling (239) 481-4849. The Box Office will not be open for in person purchases at this time.
Celebrating his 67th Year as a recording artist in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is The Voice of Romance. A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.
Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty", Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had 3 songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts, and is the originator of the "Greatest Hits" album industry tradition. He has received 5 GRAMMY Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
