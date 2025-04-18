HALF BAKED Comedy Comes to The Off Broadway Palm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre invites you to experience Half Baked, running now through May 24, 2025. This show follows two retired brothers and their wives who move to Florida to open a café.

When business takes a nosedive and their funds run out, the brothers take drastic measures—like baking cannabis into appetizers to “spice up” their sales, and committing murder for life insurance money! But when an old boyfriend and a loan shark show up, the laughs really start to roll in as things get even more complicated.

This uproarious comedy is packed with unexpected twists, laugh-out-loud moments, and a healthy dose of dark humor. Half Baked will keep you guessing just how far the characters will go to keep their dreams alive—and how much more they'll mess it up along the way!

Tickets for Half Baked are on sale now and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, by calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Show and meal prices start at

$65, with show-only options available. Group discounts are also offered for parties of 20 or more. Don't miss out on the fun—grab your tickets before the madness is over!

