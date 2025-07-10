Gulfshore Playhouse Reveals Cast Of Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gulfshore Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its 2025 Summer Conservatory production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr., which will take the stage July 25–27 at the Baker Theatre and Education Center in Naples, FL. The production features more than 50 student performers between the ages of 5 and 15 and will be presented on the Moran Mainstage.

“More than just a student production, Matilda The Musical Jr. is a fully produced theatrical event,” said Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO & Production Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. “With guidance from seasoned theatre professionals and teaching artists, the cast is learning what it means to bring a story to life at the highest level.”

The production is directed by Janine Merolla (Associate Artistic Director, WolfPAC, Philadelphia), with musical direction by Jack Denman (Teaching Artist, WolfPAC). Choreography is by Gulfshore Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Dann Dunn, with costumes by Helen Dominguez (Seussical Jr.) and scenic design by Kristen Martino (Sweet Charity). These professionals bring experience from across the country and are guiding rehearsals while nurturing student growth on and off the stage.

The cast includes Ariela Padejka-Savov as Matilda Wormwood, Scarlett Meinert as Miss Honey, and Nicholas Radosti as Trunchbull. Grayson Howe and Mia Sturzenegger appear as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, respectively. The ensemble features Dominic Diaz as Eric, Serena Nanavati as Tommy, Naomi Norvell as Amanda, Noah Curran as Bruce, Alexandra McLaughlin as Alice, Allie Aulestia as Hortensia, and Ava Sharma as Lavender.

Matilda The Musical Jr. follows the story of a courageous and intelligent young girl who dares to stand up for what’s right, using her wit—and a bit of magic—to change her fate. With a cast of memorable characters and a lively score, the show brings Roald Dahl’s beloved tale to life in a family-friendly, 60-minute adaptation.

Performances will be held Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, July 26 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and Sunday, July 27 at 3:00 PM. All performances take place at the Moran Mainstage at the Baker Theatre and Education Center, 100 Goodlette-Frank Road South, Naples, FL 34102.

Tickets are $25 and are available now at www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org. Early booking is recommended.