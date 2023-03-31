Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gulfshore Playhouse Mainstage Closes The Season With Comedy MORNING AFTER GRACE

Featuring William Parry and Maureen Silliman, two of the most beloved actors at Gulfshore Playhouse.

Mar. 31, 2023  
Gulfshore Playhouse Mainstage Closes The Season With Comedy MORNING AFTER GRACE

Gulfshore Playhouse announces the cast and creative team of Morning After Grace by Carey Crim, directed by Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director. Performances begin April 27, with Opening Night on April 29, and runs through May 14 at the Norris Center. Tickets are now on sale at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by calling 239-261-7529.

Returning to Gulfshore Playhouse are William Parry (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Passion, Gypsy) as Angus and Maureen Silliman (Broadway's Shenandoah, I Remember Mama, Is There Life After High School?) as Abigail. Parry and Silliman, life partners of over 30 years, look forward to returning to Gulfshore Playhouse. The couple has shared the Gulfshore stage for several productions, including Native Gardens, Love Letters, and My Fair Lady. Making his Gulfshore Playhouse debut is Ray Anthony Thomas (Broadway's American Buffalo, Trouble In Mind, The Crucible) as Ollie.

Set in a nearby Florida retirement community, this touching and big-hearted comedy takes us on an unexpected journey toward a new lease on life. After meeting at a funeral, Angus and Abigail find themselves waking up the next morning wrapped in sheets on Angus' sofa. Strangers just the day before, Abigail thinks she may finally be ready to take another chance on love, but Angus has a few issues to work through first. Enter neighbor Ollie, formerly a Major League Baseball player who now enjoys golf and yoga. Nothing is as it seems with this trio and every disclosure reveals a new perspective. Hysterical yet charming, this unconventional comedy about self-reflection, finding new love, and the confidence to be yourself.

"I'm excited to produce the touchingly comedic Morning After Grace as we close out the mainstage season," said Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "I decided to direct this play because it's hilarious and heartwarming while touching on topics of new love, and working through grief while facing the future with joy. It's a touching piece bringing Florida living to life with a twist."

Carey Crim is an East Coast based playwright and resident artist at the Purple Rose Theatre Company whose work has been seen in theatres across the country. Her screenwriting credits include Never Not Once, Conviction and SeaGlass.

In addition to director Kristen Coury, the creative team includes scenic design by Kristen Martino (Camelot), costume design by Tracy Dorman (Barefoot in the Park, Steel Magnolias), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton (Barefoot in the Park, Camelot), sound design by Christopher Colucci (Steel Magnolias), fight choreography by Kody C. Jones, and production stage manager Kelli Karen (Mud Row).

Tickets are now on sale and start at $45. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Family composed of two adults and two children; active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).




Florida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab Festival Photo
Florida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab Festival
Florida Repertory Theatre will hold its PlayLab Festival May 4 – 7 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The 2023 PlayLab lineup includes five plays reflecting Florida Rep's mission to produce a wide variety of work by emerging and well-established writers.
NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April Photo
NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony from April 13 to 29 for 'Nunsense' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off Photo
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off
The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.
Arts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American Society Photo
Arts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American Society
In an effort to celebrate and promote black cultural awareness, three of the most respected nonprofit organizations in Delray Beach are again collaborating to present Authors Speak Series 2023, according to Charlene Farrington, Director of Spady Cultural Heritage Museum; Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage; and Renee Jadusingh, Executive Director of the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach.

More Hot Stories For You


Florida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab FestivalFlorida Repertory Theatre Announces Plays and Playwrights for 2023 PlayLab Festival
March 31, 2023

Florida Repertory Theatre will hold its PlayLab Festival May 4 – 7 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The 2023 PlayLab lineup includes five plays reflecting Florida Rep's mission to produce a wide variety of work by emerging and well-established writers.
NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In AprilNUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April
March 30, 2023

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony from April 13 to 29 for 'Nunsense' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-OffBoca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off
March 24, 2023

The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.
Arts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American SocietyArts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American Society
March 23, 2023

In an effort to celebrate and promote black cultural awareness, three of the most respected nonprofit organizations in Delray Beach are again collaborating to present Authors Speak Series 2023, according to Charlene Farrington, Director of Spady Cultural Heritage Museum; Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage; and Renee Jadusingh, Executive Director of the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach.
SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented Comes to DAER Nightclub in MaySCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented Comes to DAER Nightclub in May
March 23, 2023

Relive the dazzling and mesmerizing musical magic of the iconic Studio 54 nightclub during its 1970s and ‘80s heydays during “SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented,”a new social happening!
share