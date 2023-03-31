Gulfshore Playhouse Mainstage Closes The Season With Comedy MORNING AFTER GRACE

Gulfshore Playhouse announces the cast and creative team of Morning After Grace by Carey Crim, directed by Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director. Performances begin April 27, with Opening Night on April 29, and runs through May 14 at the Norris Center. Tickets are now on sale at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by calling 239-261-7529.

Returning to Gulfshore Playhouse are William Parry (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Passion, Gypsy) as Angus and Maureen Silliman (Broadway's Shenandoah, I Remember Mama, Is There Life After High School?) as Abigail. Parry and Silliman, life partners of over 30 years, look forward to returning to Gulfshore Playhouse. The couple has shared the Gulfshore stage for several productions, including Native Gardens, Love Letters, and My Fair Lady. Making his Gulfshore Playhouse debut is Ray Anthony Thomas (Broadway's American Buffalo, Trouble In Mind, The Crucible) as Ollie.

Set in a nearby Florida retirement community, this touching and big-hearted comedy takes us on an unexpected journey toward a new lease on life. After meeting at a funeral, Angus and Abigail find themselves waking up the next morning wrapped in sheets on Angus' sofa. Strangers just the day before, Abigail thinks she may finally be ready to take another chance on love, but Angus has a few issues to work through first. Enter neighbor Ollie, formerly a Major League Baseball player who now enjoys golf and yoga. Nothing is as it seems with this trio and every disclosure reveals a new perspective. Hysterical yet charming, this unconventional comedy about self-reflection, finding new love, and the confidence to be yourself.

"I'm excited to produce the touchingly comedic Morning After Grace as we close out the mainstage season," said Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "I decided to direct this play because it's hilarious and heartwarming while touching on topics of new love, and working through grief while facing the future with joy. It's a touching piece bringing Florida living to life with a twist."

Carey Crim is an East Coast based playwright and resident artist at the Purple Rose Theatre Company whose work has been seen in theatres across the country. Her screenwriting credits include Never Not Once, Conviction and SeaGlass.

In addition to director Kristen Coury, the creative team includes scenic design by Kristen Martino (Camelot), costume design by Tracy Dorman (Barefoot in the Park, Steel Magnolias), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton (Barefoot in the Park, Camelot), sound design by Christopher Colucci (Steel Magnolias), fight choreography by Kody C. Jones, and production stage manager Kelli Karen (Mud Row).

Tickets are now on sale and start at $45. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Family composed of two adults and two children; active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).