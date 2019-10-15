Florida Rep's 22nd Season Continues With A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY at The Historic Arcade Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce the opening of Ken Ludwig's farce, "A Fox on the Fairway," to continue it's 2019-2020 Season. Playing in the Historic Arcade Theatre Nov. 1-20, the run includes four nearly sold-out previews Oct. 29-31.



"A Fox on the Fairway" is a zany and hilarious farce that turns a stuffy country club on its head. Mistaken identity, slamming doors, and romantic escapades keep audiences in stitches in this madcap adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with golf! From the renowned comic author of previous Florida Rep hits, "Lend Me a Tenor" (2012) and "Moon Over Buffalo" (2006), this is a signature Ken Ludwig Farce where Marx Brother's hilarity meets country club politics.



"A farce is the best way to kick off our season in the Historic Arcade Theatre, and this is one of the best of Ken Ludwig's farces," said Florida Rep Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "Our 22nd season is off to a running start with a salute to a country icon running in the ArtStage and now a madcap farce about to open in the Arcade. We've assembled an all-star cast of returning Ensemble Members and some comic powerhouses making their Florida Rep debuts, and I promise this production will keep you in stitches."



"A Fox on the Fairway" features a cast led by Florida Rep Ensemble Members, David Breitbarth, Kate Hampton, Patricia Idlette, and William McNulty alongside New York actors, Matthew Goodrich (Florida Rep newcomer) and Betsy Helmer, who returns after appearing in last season's "Steel Magnolias." David Breitbarth returns to the Arcade stage after star turns in previous farces, "Rumors," "Social Security," and Florida Rep's last outing with Ken Ludwig, "Lend Me a Tenor." Kate Hampton was seen most recently in "The Miracle Worker" and "How the Other Half Loves," and made her Florida Rep debut in Ken Ludwig's "Lend Me a Tenor." Patricia Idlette is a fixture at Florida Rep and stages across Southwest Florida, and appeared in last season's "Steel Magnolias." William McNulty returns after appearances in "The Miracle Worker," "Twelve Angry Men," and as Mark Rothko in "Red," among others.



Florida Rep Ensemble Member, Chris Clavelli, directs the production after recently helming Florida Rep's "Becoming Dr. Ruth," "Outside Mullingar," and Ken Ludwig's "Lend Me a Tenor" in 2012. Joining Clavelli are, Ensemble Set Designer, Jim Hunter ("Steel Magnolias'), Costume Designer, Alice Neff ("A Christmas Carol: The Tale of Ebenezer Scrooge"), Ensemble Lighting Designer, Todd O. Wren (August Wilson's "Fences"), Sound Designer, Katie Lowe ("Million Dollar Quartet"), and ensemble Stage Manager Janine Wochna ("Hay Fever").



Ken Ludwig's "A Fox on the Fairway" is generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust and Media Sponsor: TOTI Media Group.



Ken Ludwig's "A Fox on the Fairway" plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre Nov. 1-20 with discounted previews Oct. 29-31. Tickets start at $55/$49 for regular performances and $35/$29 for previews. Tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488.



Subscriptions are also on sale now and offer the best seats at the biggest discount. Packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows are now on sale and start as low as $174 for six plays. The Six-Show Arcade Theatre Rush Pass is now on sale for $175 and offers the best available seats in the Historic Arcade Theatre 90-minutes before any performance. Subscriptions are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Dunday. at 2 PM.



Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM. Again this season, Florida Rep's parking lot will open 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with limited free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.





