Florida Repertory Theatre Will Present BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

Florida Repertory Theatre's 2021-2022 Season continues the rock 'n' roll sensation, "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" by Alan Janes. The musical tells the story of Buddy's rise to stardom and how he transformed popular music almost overnight and plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre from March 18 to April 13. The run includes four nearly sold-out previews from March 15 to 17.

Florida Rep announced that beginning with the first preview of "Buddy," masks are no longer required in its Arcade Theatre after the CDC relaxed its guidance for masks at indoor events in Lee County. CDC data shows a marked improvement in area COVID-19 cases, and Florida Rep is pleased to ease restrictions in its popular downtown historic venue while case numbers and hospitalizations are considered "low" in Lee County.

Tickets for "Buddy" start at $59/$55 and $39/35 for previews and are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488. Audiences are encouraged to book early because ticket prices increase with demand, and tickets for the show are selling fast.

"We've been looking forward to bringing you 'Buddy' all season," said Florida Rep's Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "We've assembled an all-star cast and creative team, and we're ready to rock 'n' roll in the Arcade. If you loved 'Million Dollar Quartet,' then you will love the story of how Buddy Holly changed music forever. We're also pleased to be able to ease masking requirements in the Arcade Theatre after a season of taking all the necessary safety precautions. We feel comfortable lowering masks with this new CDC guidance, and we look forward to seeing your smiling faces at 'Buddy' this spring!"

Sixty years ago, a young man with thick, black glasses changed the face of popular music. "The Buddy Holly Story," tells the story of the three years when Buddy became the world's top recording artist and a musical legend! The musical follows Buddy's meteoric rise from country star to a pioneer of early rock 'n' roll. In just a few short years in the 1950s, Buddy's music revolutionized the industry, this musical takes audiences along for the ride - with all of Buddy's hits along the way like "Everyday," "Peggy Sue," "That'll Be the Day," and so many more.

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" is generously sponsored by Ellie Fox.

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre Mar. 18 - Apr. 13 with discounted previews Mar. 15 - 17. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and at 8 PM on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022, for the opening night gala performance.

Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

Florida Repertory Theatre is committed to the safety of its patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists. Until further notice, Florida Rep is operating with enhanced health and safety measures, and current protocols are outlined at the theatre's website by clicking this link: https://www.floridarep.org/buy-tickets/protocols-for-safety/

Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with free parking in the Fort Myers River District.

