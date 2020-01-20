Florida Repertory Theatre Will Continue its 22nd Season with A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced the opening of the Tony Award-winning best musical, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," to continue its 22nd season in the Fort Myers River District. Playing February 14 to March 4 in the Historic Arcade Theatre, the run includes four nearly sold-out preview performances February 11-13.



The fresh, funny, and irreverent musical comedy follows young Monty Navarro, a low-born Englishman who finds he's 9th in line to be the next Earl of Highhurst. Upon learning of his place in the line of succession, Monty sets about bumping off the other eight heirs, all while juggling a fiancee and a mistress. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" took Broadway by storm in 2014, snagging ten Tony nominations, and boasts an award-winning musical score and a role for a scene-stealing actor who plays all eight of the doomed heirs.



"This is one of the funniest and most expertly written new musicals, and it is easy to see why it ran away with so many Tony Awards and nominations a few years ago," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "Audiences are in for a treat with an all-star cast, one of our ensemble directors, and a genuinely top-notch creative team, and a live band down in the Arcade Theatre's orchestra pit. 'A Gentleman's Guide' is a love-letter to theatre and a rollicking comedy that will have audiences in stitches. I'll see you at the theatre!"



"A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder" features an all-star cast of musical theatre talent fresh from New York City - most making their Florida Rep debuts. David Darrow stars as Monty Navarro after a recent appearance in "Sweeny Todd" at the Asolo in Sarasota. Marcus Stevens takes on the roles of all of the doomed heirs after a long tenure in the Off-Broadway sensation, "Forbidden Broadway," and extensive regional career. Gail Bennett and Alex May appear as Monty's mistress and fiancee, respectively. Bennett appears as Sibella after her run in Broadway's "Anastasia," and May returns to Florida Rep's stage after appearing in "A Grand Night for Singing" in 2016.



The cast also includes a six-person ensemble who play multiple roles throughout the play as Monty's story unfolds across 1905 London. The ensemble features Jan Neuberger, Kylie Gray Mask, Chrissy Albanese, Jon Cooper, Samuel Floyd, and Thomas Hadzeriga.



Jan Neuberger is a New York and regional veteran whose Broadway appearances include the original companies of "Wicked," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Big," and the first revival of "Gypsy" in 1974. Chrissy Albanese is reprising her role after appearing in the show at Sarasota's Florida Studio Theatre last spring. Jon Cooper appears after recent work with Trinity Rep, Theatre Aspen, and Ogunquit Playhouse, and Floyd comes to Florida Rep from an extensive regional career, including multiple appearances with Barter Theatre in Virginia. Kylie Gray Mask and Thomas Hadzeriga make their Arcade Theatre debuts in the production. They are both current Florida Rep acting interns on tour across southwest Florida in the theatre's offerings for young audiences, "Junie B. Jones" and "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.



Florida Rep ensemble member and Associate Artistic Director, Jason Parrish, directs "A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder" and leads an expert creative team, including set designer David Arsenault (Florida Rep Debut), costume designer Charlene Gross ("Alabaster"), lighting designer Tyler M. Perry ("Cabaret"), projections designer Rob Siler ("Damascus"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("Alabaster"), and ensemble stage manager Janine Wochna ("Ken Ludwig's A Fox on the Fairway").



"A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder" by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak is generously sponsored by Ellie Fox.



"A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder" plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre Feb. 14 - Mar. 4, 2020, with four discounted previews on Feb 11, 12, and 13. Tickets start at $55 for regular performances and $35 for previews. Tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488.



Subscriptions are also on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant discount. Subscriptions are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM. There are no performances on Saturday, February 15, to accommodate the Edison Festival of Light Parade, but look for Florida Rep's float in the parade.



Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM. Again this season, Florida Rep's parking lot will open 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with limited free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You