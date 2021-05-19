Florida Repertory Theatre Announces Re-Imagined 2021-2022 Season

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced its reimagined 2021-2022 Season in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre, setting a first indoor performance for Sept. 28, 2021. After an 18-month intermission the company plans to return to a full 9-show season bringing professional theatre back to the heart of the downtown Fort Myers River District.

"We've been waiting for months to announce our exciting new plans for the 2021-2022 Season," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen, "but we can't move forward without looking back to thank our senior staff, ensemble of artists, volunteers, and loyal patrons and donors for sticking by us as we weathered this storm. Because of our staff's tireless work and our patrons' unwavering support, we will emerge stronger than ever, and I am deeply grateful."

Longenhagen continued, "you'll recognize many of these titles from our postponed 2020-2021 season, but there are some impactful changes and outstanding additions. As we emerge from almost two years of isolation and virtual interactions, we wanted to offer you stories about hope, human connection, and renewal. Florida Rep's signature wide variety remains intact, but we've coalesced around themes that lift us up and offer an escape. We cannot wait to see you inside the theatre soon!"

The 2021-2022 Season opens in the ArtStage Studio Theatre Sept. 28 with, "Let's Fall in Love: A World-Premiere Cabaret Event" saluting Nat King Cole and a host of singers from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s who made the era a golden age of American music. Chicago-based performer, Evan Tyrone Martin, stars in the concert that pays homage not only to Cole, but to Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, and more.

The Historic Arcade Theatre opens Oct. 26 with the thrilling ghost story, "The Woman in Black" adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill. The season continues with an unprecedented co-production between Florida Rep and its Education Department's Conservatory Program. Young artists from across Southwest Florida will join a professional cast of Florida Rep ensemble members and guest artists in the classic American musical, "West Side Story," which opens Nov. 23.

Florida Rep begins the new year with two uplifting stories about love, new beginnings, and friendship: a brand-new comedy "Morning After Grace" by Carey Crim, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, "Driving Miss Daisy" by Alfred Uhry.

"Morning After Grace" is an unconventional new comedy set in a Gulf coast retirement community that tackles love, loss, growing older with style, and opens Jan. 4 in the Arcade Theatre. Set in post WWII Atlanta, "Driving Miss Daisy" tells a timeless story about an unlikely friendship that lasts a lifetime. The modern classic begins performances in the ArtStage Studio on Jan. 18.

"Into the Breeches" by George Brant opens to previews Feb. 8 in the Arcade Theatre. This brand-new comedy is a patriotic and heart-warming story of coming together in a crisis and follows a theatre troupe during World War II. The men are overseas, and for the ladies of the company, the show must go on! They decide not to cancel their production of Shakespeare's "Henry V," and step into all the roles - forging new bonds of sisterhood in the process.

The most exciting addition to the new season is a reimagined remounting of the theatre's shuttered 2020 production of "A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath. The electrifying and razor-sharp sequel to Ibsen's 1879 masterpiece was one day away from its first audience when the theatre closed its doors in 2020. Though it was offered for virtual streaming - and garnered a sterling review in "The Wall Street Journal" - Florida Rep wants the important new play to be experienced as it was intended - with a LIVE audience!

The same cast and creative team are assembled for the 2022 staging of "A Doll's House, Part 2," but it's not a direct remount. The new production is slated to run in the intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre, which means audiences will be in the center of the action as Nora Helmer confronts her past, her ex-husband, her now-grown daughter, and their long-suffering housekeeper. This time when the sparks fly, audiences will have a front-row seat.

The Arcade line-up comes to a sensational end with with the original rock 'n' roll musical, "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" by Alan Janes. Opening Mar. 15, the musical shows audiences how Buddy Holly became the musical legend he is today.

The final offering in the 2021-2022 Season is Audrey Cefaly's new romantic comedy, "Maytag Virgin," opening Apr. 12 in the ArtStage Studio. One of the hottest plays in America right now, "Maytag Virgin" is an old-fashioned southern romance about two people who thought they'd never find love again. This captivating and often hilarious love story has the perfect message to conclude a season built on renewal, redemption, and connection.

In addition to its 9-show subscription series, Florida Rep's 8th Annual PlayLab Festival of New Works is in the planning stages for a May 2022 return to in-person readings, and the Education Department Conservatory will soon announce dates for productions of "Bulletproof Backpack," "Green Day's American Idiot," and a site-specific "Lord of the Flies" experience. Information on PlayLab and Educational programming will be available at FloridaRep.org.

Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now for new and returning subscribers and single ticket buyers. Packages start as low as $224 for six plays and offer the best seats and the most significant savings. The theatre offers a variety of packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows that give patrons the option to lock into seats or the flexibility to reserve as the season progresses.

Single tickets start at $59/$55 for regular performances and $39/$35 for previews, but tickets are priced dynamically and the value increases with demand. The theatre recommends the Flex Pass for single ticket buyers who want to lock into lower prices for the whole season.

Single tickets are on sale now at www.FloridaRep.org along with subscription order forms and more information about each production. To order tickets or a subscription over the phone call the box office at 239-332-4488. Box office hours are Monday - Friday 10 AM - 1 PM.

New for the 2021-2022 season, all evening performances in both venues start at 7 PM, with the exception of Opening Nights (1st Fridays) which begin at the later 8 PM curtain time. Popular matinee performances on Wednesday (Arcade), Thursday (ArtStage), selected Saturdays, and Sunday begin at 2 PM. Florida Rep's FREE parking opens two hours before every performance.

Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at www.FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

FLORIDA REPERTORY THEATRE'S 2021-2022 SEASON: BACK ONSTAGE!

LET'S FALL IN LOVE: A World Premiere Cabaret Event

Oct. 1 - Nov. 7, 2021 • Previews Sept. 28 - 30

In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

An unforgettable night! Step back in time to celebrate Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Bing Crosby, & More!

THE WOMAN IN BLACK adapted by Stephen Mallatratt • From the Novel by Susan Hill

Oct. 29 - Nov. 14, 2021 • Previews Oct. 26 - 28

In the Historic Arcade Theatre

A rollercoaster of thrills and chills! "A MASTERPIECE!" -The Guardian

WEST SIDE STORY

Book by Arthur Laurents • Music by Leonard Bernstein • Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Nov. 26 - Dec. 15, 2021 • Previews Nov. 23 & 24

In the Historic Arcade Theatre

Florida Rep's Ensemble Members and Conservatory Students unite in the most memorable musical & greatest love story of all time!

MORNING AFTER GRACE by Carey Crim

Jan. 7 - 26, 2022 • Previews Jan. 4 - 6

In the Historic Arcade Theatre

A hilarious late-in-life love story! Two retirees prove it's never too late for romance in this big-hearted & unconventional NEW comedy!

DRIVING MISS DAISY by Alfred Uhry

Jan. 21, 2022 - Feb. 13, 2022 • Previews Jan. 18 - 20

In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

A Pulitzer Prize-winning modern American classic & a love letter to the power of friendship! "Driving Miss Daisy is a total delight." -NY Daily News

INTO THE BREECHES by George Brant

Feb. 11 - Mar. 2, 2022 • Previews Feb. 8 - 10

In the Historic Arcade Theatre

A vibrant & patriotic NEW comedy about perseverance and sisterhood! Set in WWII, a troupe of determined women prove the show must go on!

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 by Lucas Hnath

Feb. 25 - Mar. 27, 2022 • Previews Feb 22 - 24

In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

BACK ONSTAGE with the same cast & creative team...but reimagined in the ArtStage! "Florida Rep's Production RISES where the original Broadway stumbled!" -The Wall Street Journal

BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story by Alan Janes

Mar. 18 - Apr. 13, 2022 • Previews Mar. 15 - 17

In the Historic Arcade Theatre

Before the Beatles, before the Stones, rock and roll was born! "Buddy" will have you dancing in the aisles! If you loved "Million Dollar Quartet" and "Always...Patsy Cline," this is for you!

MAYTAG VIRGIN by Audrey Cefaly

Apr. 15 - May 22, 2022 • Previews Apr. 12 - 14

In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

A funny & heartwarming romance from the Author of Alabaster! Voted BEST COMEDY by Arts Atlanta!