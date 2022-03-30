Florida Repertory Theatre Announces 25th Anniversary Season

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced its 25th Anniversary Season in the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres. The 2022-2023 Season opens to previews in the ArtStage Studio on September 20, and the nine-show season runs through May 21, 2023.



Subscriptions are on sale now to renewing patrons and to new subscribers, and packages start as low as $216 for six shows. Packages are available for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows, and offer the biggest savings on single ticket prices - which increase when they go on sale in July 2022.



"All of us at Florida Rep want to thank the loyal patrons and supporters who came to the theatre this season and who followed all of the health and safety guidelines as we navigated making theatre safely during a public health crisis. Those days are behind us, and we are still here because of your support," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "Every season we work tirelessly to bring you the finest in live professional theatre - and that tradition continues into our 25th Season. Our 2022-2023 line-up was meticulously crafted to highlight the wide variety of work you've come to enjoy each season, and we can't wait to share it with you!"



Florida Rep kicks off its 25th Anniversary Season in the ArtStage Studio Theatre Sept. 23 with, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" by Lanie Robertson. The powerful musical tour-de-force transforms the ArtStage into the gritty Philadelphia bar where legendary Jazz singer Billie Holiday gave one of her final public performances. Set in 1959, the musical chronicles the singer's heart-wrenching life story and celebrates the music she gave the world.



The Historic Arcade Theatre opens Oct. 28 with a hot new comedy making the rounds on regional stages across the country, "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" by Katie Forgette, where Catholic guilt takes center stage. It is 1973, the O'Sheas are just like any other family in town: middle-class, Irish, Catholic, and well-behaved. But chaos ensues when 19-year-old Linda is left to tell her sister about the birds and the bees and their parish priest overhears the bawdy details - and it takes every O'Shea to clear the family's name and save their souls from eternal damnation.



The season continues in December with Agatha Christie's most famous whodunnit, "And Then There Were None" in the Historic Arcade Theatre opening Dec. 2. The famous murder-mystery tells the story of ten strangers who are summoned to a remote island - and they all have a secret to hide. Their weekend getaway turns bloody when one of the guests turns up dead and they realize there is a killer in their midst.



Opening Dec. 16, the ArtStage plays host to a battle of the minds between Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis in "Freud's Last Session" by Mark St. Germain. Set on the eve of World War II, two great thinkers debate love, sex, the existence of God, and the meaning of life.



Florida Rep kicks off 2023 with "Ripcord" by David Lindsay-Abaire, a high stakes comedy it had previously planned for 2020. Set in a retirement home, the zany comedy follows cantankerous Abby and relentlessly chipper Marilyn as they navigate living together in one small room - where only one bed faces a window. A harmless bet quickly escalates into a no-holds-barred battle to the death.



Opening Feb. 3, Florida Rep is pleased to present Oscar Wilde's classic comedy, "The Importance of Being Earnest" in-the-round in its ArtStage Studio Theatre. Called "the most perfect comedy in the English language" by The Telegraph, Wilde's wildly entertaining masterpiece sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilariously unlikely situations. ArtStage audiences will delight over secret identities, whimsical ingénues, jealous fiancées, and indomitable dowagers - all packed into the most famous handbag in theatre history.



The Historic Arcade Theatre's season continues with the modern American classic, "On Golden Pond" by Ernest Thompson, opening Feb. 17 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. This moving and humorous play tells the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer, who return every summer to their New England lake house. Celebrating 48 years of marriage, the irascible Norman and kind-hearted Ethel settle in for another peaceful summer - but when an unexpected visitor arrives, the Thayers' tranquil lives are turned upside down.



Opening Mar. 24, the season continues with "Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash" by Richard Maltby, Jr. and William Meade in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The singer's iconic music comes to life in a crowd-pleasin', foot-stompin' musical celebration and tells his harrowing life story with a cast of instrumentalists playing over two dozen of Johnny's greatest hits.



The season closes in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with "Lobby Hero" by Kenneth Lonergan, a dark comedy that opens Apr. 21. Set in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, "Lobby Hero" follows a young security guard with big ambitions who clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop, and her unpredictable partner - all of whom are involved in a murder investigation. Lonergan's character study is an electrifying, smart, and funny examination of morality and motivation.



Subscription packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows are on sale now and give patrons the option to lock into seats or the flexibility to reserve as the season progresses for as low as $216.



The popular Flex Pass offers the greatest flexibility and allows pass holders to lock into $56 tickets for the season after the minimum purchase of six tickets. Preview Subscriptions sell out quickly for most plays, so the theatre recommends acting quickly to lock into those seats and savings while supplies last. Premium Subscriptions start at $318 (for six shows) and offer the biggest savings on premium seats.



Single tickets go on sale July 15th and start at $63/$59 for regular performances and $39/$36 for previews. Single Tickets for "Ring of Fire" start at $69/$63. Single tickets are priced dynamically and the value increases with demand. The theatre recommends the Flex Pass for single ticket buyers who want to lock into lower prices for the whole season - and the only way to lock into lower prices for "Ring of Fire" is to subscribe with any package.



Continuing for the 2022-2023 season, all evening performances in both venues start at 7 PM, with the exception of Opening Nights (1st Fridays) which begin at the later 8 PM curtain time. Popular matinee performances on Wednesday (Arcade), Thursday (ArtStage), selected Saturdays, and Sunday begin at 2 PM. Florida Rep's FREE parking opens two hours before every performance.



To read more about the 25th Anniversary Season and to download a subscription order form, visit www.FloridaRep.org. To renew or become a new subscriber over the phone, please call the box office at 239-332-4488. Box office hours are Monday - Friday 10 AM - 5 PM; Saturday Noon - 5 PM; Sunday 2-hours before curtain.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at www.FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.



Florida Repertory Theatre's 2022-2023 Season

Celebrating 25 Years of Performing Arts Excellence



LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL



By Lanie Robertson • SEPT 20-OCT 30, 2022

ArtStage Studio Theatre

In this powerful musical tour-de-force, the ArtStage Studio transforms into the gritty Philadelphia bar where legendary Jazz singer Billie Holiday gave one of her final public performances. Filled with her most beloved songs like "Strange Fruit," "God Bless the Child," and "Ain't Nobody's Business if I Do."



INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP



By Katie Forgette • OCT 25-NOV 13, 2022

Historic Arcade Theatre

It is 1973, and the O'Sheas are just like any other family in town: middle-class, Irish, Catholic, and well-behaved. 19-year-old Linda is left to tell her sister about the birds and the bees, and chaos ensues when their parish priest overhears the bawdy details.

AN UPROARIOUS NEW COMEDY! MOVING, HEARTWARMING, HILARIOUS!



Agatha Christie's

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE



NOV 29-DEC 18, 2022 • Historic Arcade Theatre

In Agatha Christie's most chilling whodunnit, ten strangers are summoned to a remote island by a mysterious host...but their weekend getaway takes a bloody turn when one of the guests turns up dead.



FREUD'S LAST SESSION



By Mark St. Germain • DEC 13, 2022-JAN 15, 2023

ArtStage Studio Theatre

On the eve of World War II, Dr. Sigmund Freud invites C.S. Lewis to his home in London. Over the course of one evening, these two great minds clash over humanity's greatest questions! Don't miss two great thinkers locking minds in an exciting, thought-provoking battle of wits!



RIPCORD



By David Lindsay-Abaire • JAN 10-29, 2023

Historic Arcade Theatre

A high-stakes comedy about two women of a certain age locked in a no-holds-barred battle to the death! Take a leap for big laughs as a retirement home bet between two 'golden girls' escalates into the stratosphere!



THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST



By Oscar Wilde • JAN 31-MAR 5, 2023

ArtStage Studio Theatre

Oscar Wilde's wildly entertaining comic classic sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilariously unlikely situations. Two carefree bachelors, and their carefully hidden double-lives, brought to vivid life in the ArtStage Studio Theatre!

ON GOLDEN POND



by Ernest Thompson • FEB 14-MAR 5, 2023

Historic Arcade Theatre

This modern American classic tells the love story of Norman and Ethel Thayer, who return every summer to the serene comfort of their New England lake house-but this summer the senior couple's life is turned upside-down when their estranged daughter shows up with an unexpected surprise. "A WORK OF RARE SIMPLICITY AND BEAUTY!" -NY Daily News



RING OF FIRE: The Music of Johnny Cash



Created by Richard Maltby, Jr. | Conceived by William Meade

MAR 21-APR 16, 2023 • Historic Arcade Theatre

The iconic music of Johnny Cash comes to life with more than two dozen classic hits like "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Ring of Fire!" A celebration of the Man in Black and the music that made him a legend!



LOBBY HERO



by Kenneth Lonergan • APR 18-MAY 21, 2023

ArtStage Studio Theatre

A young security guard with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop, and her unpredictable partner in this electrifying, smart, and funny dark comedy.

