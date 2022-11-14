Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 14-19

Fiddler on the Roof is part of the Fifth Third Bank 2022-2023 Broadway Series.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. Fiddler on the Roof is part of the Fifth Third Bank 2022-2023 Broadway Series.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this production is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast features Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, Graceann Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.




