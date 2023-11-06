Experience THE CHER SHOW at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in January

The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for 3 performances on January 13-14, 2024. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW will go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS

(Producer) is celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org.