Experience THE CHER SHOW at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in January

January 13-14, 2024 - Only 3 Performances!

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

The Cher Show (Non-Equity) Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The Cher Show (Non-Equity)

The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for 3 performances on January 13-14, 2024.  THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW will go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS

(Producer) is celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org.





RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

The cast has been announced for the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW. The new production, featuring Bob Mackie’s dazzling original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes, hits the road in November 2023, traveling to 57 markets across the USA.  

2
THE CHER SHOW Will Kick Off National Tour in November Photo
THE CHER SHOW Will Kick Off National Tour in November

A brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Cher Show will hit the road this year! Learn more about the full tour route, ticket information, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Nunsense II: The Second Coming in Ft. Myers/Naples Nunsense II: The Second Coming
Music & Arts Community Center (2/22-3/09)
Sunday Chamber Music: Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestral Fellows in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestral Fellows
Music & Arts Community Center (5/05-5/05)
A SHERLOCK CAROL in Ft. Myers/Naples A SHERLOCK CAROL
Florida Repertory Theatre (11/28-12/17)
Misery in Ft. Myers/Naples Misery
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (10/20-11/12)
Jazz at the MACC - Blue Train: Music of John Coltrane in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Blue Train: Music of John Coltrane
Music & Arts Community Center (11/16-11/16)
Harvey in Ft. Myers/Naples Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays
Music & Arts Community Center (12/07-12/07)
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer in Ft. Myers/Naples Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Music & Arts Community Center (11/09-11/09)
THE MOUNTAINTOP in Ft. Myers/Naples THE MOUNTAINTOP
Florida Repertory Theatre (12/12-1/14)
HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY in Ft. Myers/Naples HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You