Comedian Leanne Morgan Adds Show At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, Leanne Morgan has added a second show to her “Just Getting Started” Tour at Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Comedy sensation Leanne Morgan is on a meteoric rise with her wildly successful national headlining tour, Just Getting Started. Following the massive success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, Morgan has been performing to sold-out audiences in over 100 theaters and arenas across the country. In major markets, she’s consistently adding second, third, and even fifth shows to meet overwhelming demand.

Morgan’s humor resonates across generations, genders, and backgrounds, offering a fresh reprieve from the entertainment landscape that often prioritizes youth over substance. Her comedy is a celebration of life’s richness at every stage, showcasing the wisdom and wit that come with age.

Her Netflix special, Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman, reached the Top 10 and is one of the highest-rated comedy specials of the year. This tremendous success has earned Morgan accolades, including being named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023” and a spot on Forbes’ prestigious “50 Over 50” list. Her widespread appeal has also led to appearances on The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, and Sherri, and featured in outlets such as The Washington Post, People Magazine, NPR Fresh Air, Christianity Today, AARP, Forbes Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal.

Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, Morgan was personally selected by legendary TV producer Chuck Lorre to star in a new sitcom inspired by her stand-up comedy. She will also make her feature film debut alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the highly anticipated comedy “You’re Cordially Invited”, set to premiere in January 2025. In addition, her eagerly awaited memoir, “What in the World?”, published by Random House/Convergent, will hit shelves on September 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 20 at 10AM online at BBMANNPAH.com, by phone at 239-481-4849, and in-person at the Barbara B. Mann Box Office.

Comments