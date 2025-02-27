Cast Set For LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Gulfshore Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tracey Conyer Lee will star as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, a play by Lanie Robertson and featuring the music of Billie Holiday. Directed by Marshall Jones III, this compelling production will transform the Struthers Studio at Gulfshore Playhouse into Emerson’s Bar and Grill, immersing audiences in one of the final performances of the legendary Lady Day.

Preview performances are March 16, 18, and 19, and Opening Night is Thursday, March 20. The production will run through Saturday, April 19, 2025.

This immersive production invites audiences to step into a bygone era, where the music is hauntingly beautiful, the stories are raw and revealing, and Billie Holiday’s legacy shines brighter than ever. Journey back to 1959 in a small Philadelphia bar, where Billie Holiday takes the stage for one of her last performances before her untimely death. Amidst the poignant melodies of “God Bless the Child” and the haunting resonance of “Strange Fruit,” this deeply moving play portrays the triumphs and struggles of jazz’s greatest icon, who battled severe drug and alcohol addictions during this period.

Introducing the Cast:

Multi-award-winning actress Tracey Conyer Lee (Asolo Rep: Chicken & Biscuits) will bring Billie Holiday to life in her ninth production as the legendary singer. Lee’s extensive career spans over 80 professional productions worldwide, with accolades including the Carbonell, NAACP, and Barrymore Awards. Accompanying Lee, jazz musician Levi Barcourt will portray pianist Jimmy Powers, while JR Erb will perform on the upright bass.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill was cast by Michael Cassara, CSA.

The creative team behind Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill brings a wealth of talent and experience to the production. At the helm is the esteemed Marshall Jones III, whose extensive career spans directing, producing, teaching, and championing groundbreaking theatre. You may remember Marshall as the director of the world premiere of The Refugees last season. His keen storytelling and visionary approach promises to bring Billie Holiday’s world to life in this unique experience.

Music Director Levi Barcourt, who doubles as accompanist Jimmy Power, brings the soul of Billie Holiday’s music to life, while Scenic Designer Marcelo Martinez Garcia has designed an immersive experience. Costume Designer Kirche Leigh Zeile, Lighting Designer Jason Lynch, and Sound Designer Victoria Deiorio round out the creative team.

