Brévo Theatre Hosts Fourth Summer Of Young, Gifted & Brave Program

Brévo Theatre has announced the fourth summer of the program with the culminating performance of its signature Young, Gifted & Brave – Theatre for Youth conservatory. This year’s show will feature a full-scale production of Disney’s High School Musical, performed by more than 20 talented high school students and recent graduates from across South Florida.

The performance takes place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Launched in June, this year’s conservatory offers a one-of-a-kind, tuition-free training experience for emerging young performers aged 18-24. Over several weeks, students receive intensive instruction from professional actors, directors, choreographers and vocal coaches—many of whom work nationally in the industry. The program gives students hands-on access to industry knowledge while empowering them to step into the spotlight with confidence and creativity.

“This conservatory is more than just a summer program—it’s a launchpad for young talent,” said Zaylin Yates, co-founder of Brévo Theatre. “We're investing in the next generation of performers by offering high-quality training in a supportive, professional environment - this is very much in alignment with our mission of enriching the community, sharing thought-provoking narratives and creating nurturing environments through the arts.”

Now in its fourth consecutive year, Young, Gifted & Brave continues to provide transformational arts education to youth from underserved communities. Support has been provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Frederick W. Jaqua Fund, Dot and Keith Cobb Fund, Linda and Michael Carter Fund, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Florida Theatrical Association, YMCA, Victory Black Box Theatre, Arts Access Miami, Broward Cultural Division, and Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs.

This summer’s production, Disney’s High School Musical, offers the perfect stage for students to apply their training in a high-energy, full-length performance that celebrates individuality, teamwork and self-expression.

High School Musical tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and their classmates as they navigate friendship, first love and the challenges of social expectations. Set to a dynamic pop-infused score, the show is a joyful journey about breaking free from labels and discovering your true self.