Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to Present MURDER DOWN THE AISLE

This summer, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre invites audiences to celebrate love, laughter, and lethal intentions with Murder Down the Aisle, now playing through August 9, 2025, in the Royal Palm dining room in Fort Myers, Florida. Part wedding, part whodunnit, this murder mystery comedy delivers a night of suspense, surprises, and side-splitting twists.

The action unfolds on Ben and Katie’s big day, but before vows can be exchanged, someone drops dead at the altar. Enter a sharp-tongued detective to interrogate a suspicious wedding party: a jittery groom, a bitter bridesmaid, a meddling mother-of-the-bride, a sketchy priest, a clumsy wedding planner, and a very questionable pianist. As secrets unravel, the audience is left to guess—whodunnit?

Blending laugh-out-loud comedy with interactive intrigue, Murder Down the Aisle promises a night of dinner theater fun with a plated meal and a plot that keeps guests guessing until the final toast.

Ticket Information

Dates: Now through August 9, 2025

Location: Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre (Royal Palm dining room), 1380 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL

Tickets: $70 (includes show and plated meal)

Box Office: Call 239-278-4422 or visit broadwaypalm.com