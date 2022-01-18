Brand-New Comedy, INTO THE BREECHES! Opens Next In Florida Rep's 2022 Season

Florida Repertory Theatre's 2021-2022 Season continues with "Into the Breeches!" by George Brant, a new comedy that follows the women of a local Shakespeare troupe who decide the show must go on - even though the men are overseas. "Into the Breeches!" runs in the Historic Arcade Theatre Feb. 11 - Mar. 5 with discounted previews Feb. 8 - 10.

Tickets start at $59/$55 for regular performances and $39/$35 for discounted previews and are available online at FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. The discounted previews are filling up quickly, and subscribing is the best way to lock into the savings. Packages for 6 shows are available for as low as $224.

"This new comedy is the perfect story to tell right now," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen, "because at its heart it is about a group of people pitching in to help in a time of crisis. Our 2021-2022 Season is filled with uplifting and hopeful stories, and 'Into the Breeches!' will not only send you home laughing, but it will also give you hope and inspire you about all the things we can accomplish when we work together."

It's 1942, and the leading men of the local playhouse are fighting overseas. With "the show must go on" as their battle cry, a band of passionate, yet inexperienced, women rally together to produce their season-opening production of Shakespeare's Henry V saga! Filled with laughter, tears, and sword fighting, find out if their production will be a victory on the home front or a target for rotten tomatoes?

Frequent guest artist, and Washington D.C.-based theatre maker, Eleanor Holdridge returns to direct the production after her work on "Every Brilliant Thing" and "Tenderly: the Rosemary Clooney Musical." Holdridge is joined by an expert creative team, including Ensemble set designer Dennis C. Maulden ("Let's Fall in Love"), costume designer Charlene Gross ("Morning After Grace"), lighting designer Rob Siler ("Morning After Grace"), sound designer Adam Trummel ("Driving Miss Daisy"), and stage manager Byron F. Abens (Florida Rep debut).

"Into the Breeches!" is generously sponsored by the William E. Cross Foundation: Art & Hazel Brisker, Donald & Rebecca Linton, Northern Trust, and Media Sponsor: WGCU Public Media

Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

Florida Repertory Theatre is committed to the safety of its patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists. Until further notice, Florida Rep is operating with enhanced health and safety measures, and current protocols are outlined at the theatre's website by clicking this link: https://www.floridarep.org/buy-tickets/protocols-for-safety/

Subscriptions for the 2021-2022 Season are on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. Subscriptions start at $224 for 6 shows, and packages are available for any budget or any schedule. Subscriptions for 6 shows are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.