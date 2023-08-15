Boca Raton Historical Society Seeks Nominations For 27th Annual Walk Of Recognition

The ceremony is on Wednesday, November 1, at 6 pm.

Aug. 15, 2023

Now in its 27th year, the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum are seeking nominations for this year's Walk of Recognition, a permanent memorial to individuals whose public service contributions have helped build the City. The award is in recognition of those individuals who have served for the interest of the community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of Boca Raton. The award also recognizes individuals who are deceased as well as local institutions who are committed to contributing to building a more vibrant Boca Raton. 

Last year's Walk of Recognition inductees were Steven Abrams, former Mayor of both Boca Raton and Palm Beach County; philanthropists Arline & John McNally; and community garden activist Lynn Russell. In addition, a special Historic Preservation Award was presented to The Addison, which was designed by famed architect Addison Mizner in 1926.

The Walk of Recognition is located in the Mizner Plaza at Royal Palm Place; each inductee has a granite star on the Walk and a summary description inside the monument. This prestigious award is sponsored by  Marta and Jim Batmasian.

The nomination application for Walk of Recognition 2023 can be found at bocahistory.org or calling (561) 395-6766 ext. 100.  The deadline for submissions is September 1 – and the new date for the Award Ceremony & Reception is Wednesday, November 1.

27th Annual Walk of Recognition - Ceremony & Reception

WHEN:       Wednesday, November 1, at 6 pm

                  

WHERE:    The Addison

                   2 E Camino Real

                   Boca Raton, FL 33432

COST:        $100 per person for the ceremony & reception at The Addison

For tickets or more information, please go to bocahistory.org or  call 561.395.6766 ext. 100.




