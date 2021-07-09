BWW Feature: JUNIE B. JONES JR. at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse's STAR Academy Jr. brings JUNIE B. JONES JR. to the stage this week. JUNIE B. JONES JR. is a show following Junie B. Jones as she enters first grade and has to learn how to adapt to all the changes happening in her life as she is growing up.

This is a very cute show, and it is so fun to see all the young students learning and performing musical theatre. For many of them, it is their first theatre performance ever. I saw the first of their two performances last night and really enjoyed it. The cast includes Claire Varoski as Junie B. Jones, Nicholas Radosti as her dad, Julia Johns as her mom, and Keaton Souza as Herb, along with a full ensemble of students playing various featured roles.

One thing I love about seeing young students just entering theatre perform is that they truly give it their all. You can see how much fun they have on stage, and they are so excited to share what they have learned. Of course, there's a lot of humor in the show too, both intentionally and unintentionally, making it extra fun to see.

This production was directed by Dann Dunn with musical direction by Lisa Federico, choreography by Allison Scott, costumes by Jennifer C. Bronsted, and a scenic design by Alexander K. Gulfshore Playhouse does an excellent job letting their STAR Academy Jr. students shine, and I recommend checking our their program. Whether that means bringing your student to the theatre or simply seeing one of their shows, it's worth looking into.

There's only one show left of JUNIE B. JONES JR., and it is tonight, July 9, at 7:30 pm. For more info and to buy tickets, click here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/summer-2021-theatre-camps/. Please note, masks are requested if you are not fully vaccinated.