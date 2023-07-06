BULLETPROOF BACKPACK Announced At Arts Bonita

Bulletproof Backpack was conceived by Kody C Jones almost four years ago in the wake of the tragedy at Stoneman-Douglas and written by Broadway Playwright, Eric Coble.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 2 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October Photo 3 Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes 'Music Of The 1920s' at Summer Sips & Sounds Photo 4 The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes 'Music Of The 1920s' at Summer Sips & Sounds

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs officially announces its next Mainstage production presented at the The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs.  Bulletproof Backpack is written by Eric Coble and was conceived by Kody C. Jones

Directed by Kody C Jones, Stage Managed by Bella Commorato, Costumes by Danielle Black, Lighting Design by Tyler Omundsen, Projections by Ruben Dario with Prop Design, Sound Design by Joseph Brauer, and Prop Design by Tatum Bates.

The production is recommended for ages 10 and up 

Teenager Cloe accidentally sees a list of names another student is compiling. Is it a hit list for a planned school shooting, or is it something more innocent? Teenager Cloe accidentally sees a list of names another student is compiling. Is it a hit list for a planned school shooting, or is it something more innocent? Now Cloe has one night to make the hardest decision she's ever faced: Say nothing and risk a mass murder, or report the student and possibly ruin his life over nothing.

In a cascading series of phone calls, Cloe, her friends and two adults race against the clock to find the balance between responsibility and panic. Active shooter drills are supposed to prepare students to survive, but what's preparing them to live under a constant threat of violence?

Bulletproof Backpack was conceived by Kody C Jones almost four years ago in the wake of the tragedy at Stoneman-Douglas and written by Broadway Playwright, Eric Coble.  The world premiere of Bulletproof Backpack was two years ago in Fort Myers and has since been published and being performed all over the United States.  The conceiver and original director for the play, Kody C Jones is revisiting the work again in Bonita Springs, Florida at ARTS BONITA.  

The idea for this powerful piece of theatre started with the question from Jones and Coble, “What is this doing to our kids?”  Growing up in a different generation, neither Jones or Coble participated in school shooting drills and sought out to find answers on how this epidemic of violence in our schools is affecting our students.  By forming a student playwriting group, almost a hundred students in the South West Florida area were interviewed and asked about how they felt about the violence happening in our schools and the effectiveness of the school shooting drills.  The show turned into a platform for students to have a voice about the topic and is comprised of actual quotes from area students and educators.

For more information Click Here or call (239) 495.8989. Performances will be held at the The Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonta Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs, FL at the Hinman Auditorium.  Dates are July 21 and 22nd at 7:00pm, and July 23rd at 2pm. Ticket Prices - $10.00-25.00. Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
The Box Art Gallery Forced To Downsize Amidst Skyrocketing Rents Photo
The Box Art Gallery Forced To Downsize Amidst Skyrocketing Rents

The Box Art Gallery, a prominent art institution known for its avant-garde exhibitions, is being compelled to relocate to a smaller venue as a result of the staggering increase in rental prices in South Florida. The announcement has left the artistic community in shock, with concerns raised over the impact on the local art scene and other small businesses in the area.

2
WEST SIDE STORY Opens at Lake Worth Playhouse This Month Photo
WEST SIDE STORY Opens at Lake Worth Playhouse This Month

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE presents West Side Story on the Main Stage as part of its 71st Season. WEST SIDE STORY opens Friday, July 14, 2023 and runs for three weekends through July 30, 2023.

3
IOLANTHE Comes to Opera Naples in July Photo
IOLANTHE Comes to Opera Naples in July

Opera Naples, one of Naples’ leading performing arts organizations, has announced tickets on sale for W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s popular operetta, “Iolanthe,” starring students from its Summer Youth Program. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., July 22, and 2 p.m., July 23, at the Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the Pulte Life Center in Naples.

4
Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October Photo
Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October

Roseanne Barr – Live Comedy Show! comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10AM and can be purchased online or by phone.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
Arts Center Theatre (10/25-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Naples Players (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monsters Young Adventurers Edition
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]
Arts Center Theatre (11/29-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You