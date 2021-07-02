Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Auditions For BOEING BOEING Announced At The Naples Players

Jul. 2, 2021  

The Naples Players will host open auditions for the upcoming production of Boeing Boeing on Saturday, July 24th from 12-4 PM at their downtown Naples theater located at 701 5th Avenue South. Auditions are free to attend and walk-in are welcome but reserving an audition time online is highly recommended. The show requires a cast of four women and three men, all ages 20-40. Additional character descriptions, reading sides, and details are available online at NaplesPlayers.org.

Final casting calls will be made starting Wednesday, August 4th, and rehearsals begin Monday, August 16th. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday starting September 29th through October 24th in The Naples Players' Blackburn Hall.

Directed locally by Jessica Walck, Boeing-Boeing is a classic farce written by the French playwright Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross & Francis Evans. Set in the 1960s, American bachelor Bernard is enjoying life in his Parisian flat juggling three fiancées - attractive stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Things get complicated when his old friend, Robert, comes to stay, and a faster Boeing jet foils Bernard's carefully timed fiancée planning. Soon all three stewardesses are in the same apartment and catastrophe looms.


