APARTMENT 3A At Arts Center Theatre Fulfills Promise Of Building Connections And Partnerships In Community

"Apartment 3A" is a sparkling romantic comedy by critically acclaimed actor Jeff Daniels.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Marco Island: Marco Island Center for the Arts announced the all-new Arts Center Theatre (in Marco Town Center) this summer and with this new and exciting opportunity, they vowed to put the "community" into to community theater on Marco Island.

Executive Director Hyla Crane and theater committee chairperson Charlie Blum offered to look for expanded ways to work with and foster partnerships with other organizations across Marco Island and the surrounding Collier County. Community has never meant more to SWFL than it does now as we all together are working to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Ian.

The Arts Center Theatre opens the theatrical season October 26 with "Apartment 3A" by Jeff Daniels. This first production fulfils the promise of working with others to create a true community theater.

"Apartment 3A" is a sparkling romantic comedy by critically acclaimed actor Jeff Daniels. Reeling from the loss of what she thought was the love of her life, Annie Wilson (Jackie Weiner) searches for a reason to hope again with a mysterious next door neighbor (Chris Dayett) who teaches her what it truly means to be in love forever. New York Times calls Apartment 3A a "...romantic comedy that recalls early Neil Simon sprinkled with metaphysics."

The talented and dynamic cast for the Apartment 3A production includes Jackie Weiner (Annie), Gregory Hayes (Elliot), Chris Dayett (Director, Donald), and Mike McNees (Dal). Marco Island residents will recognize Mike McNees for his daytime job as Marco Island City Manager.

Arts Center Theatre teams up with Marco Island Academy theater students.

Director and Actor for "Apartment 3A" Chris Dayett was able to bring in his students from Marco Island Academy marketing and production theatre class to work behind the scenes. "When I heard that the Arts Center Theatre (ACT) was forming and looking to get teenagers involved, I thought this would be a great opportunity for my students at Marco Island Academy. I usually teach a theatre production design and marketing course each year, where students learn the behind-the -scenes roles in production. ACT gave me the chance to use this as a hands-on experience for the students." Students were excited when they heard they were going to be helping with the play. ." Jaden Conrad, talked about working with the team at ACT in the production meeting "In the script analysis we broke down elements of the play; like the characters, and props needed for use in the play." Junior Arik McGuire, said, "It was a fun experience to be able to have the opportunity to work on a play like this."

Apartment 3A opens October 26, 2022 and will run through November 13th. Tickets are available for shows at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204591®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marcoislandart.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 239-394-4221. Members ($35) Non-Members ($40).



