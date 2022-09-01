2023 Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival Now Open For Submissions

The STAGE IT! 7: Ten-Minute Play Festival is launching its open call for submissions on September 1, 2022, at Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs. The seventh installment of this popular event begins with a call to the international playwriting community to submit up to four (4) short plays for consideration in the Festival and the publication of the sixth volume in the series. Last year, 283 playwrights submitted 462 short plays from all of over the Unites States, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany and Iran. Again this year, at least 20 plays will be published in the Center's latest volume of Stage It! 10-Minute Plays, and at least ten of those will be fully-produced for the Festival.

Each year, the Center engages more than two dozen theatre professionals from across the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK to adjudicate the plays and write critiques for the authors. Each play is reviewed at least twice, and in a controversial disagreement between judges, often a third or fourth judge is utilized. Semi-finalists are read aloud in a group setting and the finalists are then published in the book and considered for performance. The Center often produces more of these winners and semi-finalists in their ongoing series Funny Shorts LIVE! and in their Staged Reading Series events.

In addition to being guaranteed a knowledgeable professional is adjudicating their work, playwrights also receive the written feedback forms (upon request) from the judging panel.

The Center's intention with the Festival is to promote playwrights and their work. Playwrights maintain full rights over their plays beyond publication and are not held back from further publishing or future productions. Direct contact information is included in the book and the book states clearly that any and all production rights are solely the playwrights'. The book encourages readers and possible producers to contact the authors directly for permissions.

Each year at the Festival, an Audience Favorite is selected by patron vote. Previous Audience Favorite's include the following:

· 2017 The Nude W. L. Newkirk, Florida

· 2018 Ebook Meets Treebook Elspeth Tilley, New Zealand

· 2019 Stain Oded Gross, New Jersey

· 2020 Ricky and Ready Colleen Nicole O'Doherty, Nebraska

· 2021 The Third Person Dan Borengasser, Arkansas

· 2022 Interview with a Cat Jim Geoghan, Los Angles, California

Playwrights featured in the 2022 Festival on stage include the following: Sam Affoumado (New York, NY); Triza Cox (Florence, SC); Nicole DeSalle (Iowa City, IA); Jim Geoghan (Los Angeles, CA); Luke Herzog (Pacific Grove, CA); Rex McGregor (Auckland, New Zealand); Richard Sewell (Portland, ME); Judd Lear Silverman (Brooklyn, NY); Suzy-Jane Wilds (Carlton, NSW, Australia); Karin Diann Williams (Jersey City, NJ).

The Stage It! 7: Ten-Minute Play Festival is open to all plays that are 10-minutes long and in the English language, and previously produced work is also welcome. The Festival does not accept previously published plays. For more details, visit the website: http://artcenterbonita.org/stageit/index.html.

September 1, 2022: Open for Submissions

January 19, 2023: Deadline for Entries

March 31, 2023: Finalists and semi-finalists announced

May 11, 2023: Ten Minute Play Festival (begins) and Book Release

Moe Auditorium and Film Center

10150 Bonita Beach Road

Bonita Springs, Florida

239-495-8989

www.artcenterbonita.org