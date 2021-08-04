THE BALD SOPRANO Performs At Théâtre de la Huchette Through August 28th

THE BALD SOPRANO is now on stage at Théâtre de la Huchette through August 28th. English subtitles are presented every Wednesday.

After premiering seperately in the mid 1950s, these two shows at first received little critic recognition. Yet when these two works by Eugène Ionesco were joined for one absurb evening at the Théâtre Huchette, history was made. The pair has been continually performed in the very same venue close to 20K times, before millions of audience embers from all corners of the globe.

The Théâtre Huchette allows theatre goers to be truly immersed into the world of legendary playwright Ionesco, featuring two of his plays back to back in French with English subtitles each and every Wednesday evening. Don't miss this chance for a truly unique Parisian experience in a quaint charming theatre that has defied all odds to remain open in the heart of Paris' historic Latin Quarter.

Tickets are available here: http://www.theatre-huchette.com/en/la-cantatrice-chauve-en/