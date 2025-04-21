Review: MÉNOPAUSE at Théâtre Le Grand Point Virgule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ménopause, currently running at Le Grand Point Virgule in Paris until November 2, 2025, is a lively French adaptation, including songs, of Jeanie Linders' American hit, Menopause The Musical. Premiering in Paris in 2019 and now enjoying a prolonged run, this musical comedy—co-written and directed by Alex Goude (Hôtel Transylvanie), with contributions from Alexandra Cismondi and Sebastien Thève—approaches the often-taboo subject of menopause with humor and heart. While the production features an extraordinary cast of French musical theater veterans, whose chemistry and performances elevate the show to a joyous and celebratory experience, its reliance on broad humor often limits a deeper, more nuanced exploration of its subject matter.

The quartet of performers—portraying an actress, a mother, an executive, and a ne'er-do-well —is the heart of Ménopause. Each actress brings unique flair and vocal prowess to her role, including Sofia Morgavi (Et pendant ce temps Simone veille, Comédie Bastille) as Séverine, the struggling actress; Marion Posta (Mamma Mia!, Casino de Paris) as Odile, the harried mother, Marianne Viguès (Le Prince et le Pauvre) as Nadine, the bohemian free spirit, and Virginie Bracq (Alice in Wonderland) as Roselyne, the glamorous corporate executive. Their ability to connect with the audience, especially during interactive moments and karaoke-style musical numbers, fosters a festive atmosphere that resonates with the sisterhood in attendance. Highlights include Morgavi's soulful parodies of French pop classics, Posta’s uproarious physical comedy in department store scenes, Viguès’ grounded energy in group numbers like “Bouffée de Chaleur” ("Hot Flash"), and Bracq's magnetic stage presence and solo moments.

The cast’s synchronized choreography by the award-winning Johan Nus (Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, The Producers) and impeccable vocal harmonies shine throughout the high-energy musical sequences, underscoring their professionalism and dedication. However, the narrative primarily serves as a vehicle for musical parodies and sketches, often relying on archetypes and slapstick comedy to address themes of hot flashes, weight gain, and mood swings. While these moments elicit laughs, the lack of emotional depth may leave some viewers desiring a more balanced portrayal of menopause.

The creative team ensures a polished production, with Alex Goude’s modern, accessible direction keeping the show brisk and lively. The contributions of Alexandra Cismondi and Sebastien Thève further ground the humor in authentic experiences while retaining the original’s playful spirit. Additionally, the vibrant set design—a chic Parisian department store—and colorful costumes amplify the show’s nostalgic, feel-good tone.

Despite its strengths, Ménopause falters in its storytelling, sacrificing subtlety for broad comedy and missing opportunities for richer character development. Yet, as a triumphant celebration of women’s shared experiences, the show succeeds in delivering laughter, camaraderie, and empowerment. For audiences seeking a fun and lighthearted evening, Ménopause is a vibrant production filled with unapologetic joy delivered through superb performances.

