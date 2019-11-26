Jérémie Rhorer Returns to Théâtre des Champs-Elysées to Conduct LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

Jérémie Rhorer-Founder and Music Director of Le Cercle de l'Harmonie-returns to Théâtre des Champs-Elysées to conduct American filmmaker James Gray's new production of Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, November 26-December 7, 2019. The production marks Rhorer's fifth Mozart opera with Théâtre des Champs-Elysées and Gray's operatic directing debut. Originally scheduled for five performances, Le nozze di Figaro, which also features Le Cercle de l'Harmonie performing on period instruments, was extended to six performances due to popular demand.

In May 2020, Rhorer will return to North American to conduct the Orquestre symphonique de Montréal in three performances of works by Makdissi-Warren, Ravel, Mahler, Stravinsky, and Strauss with soprano Patricia Petibon.

Renowned for his interpretations of Mozart's operas, premiering on November 26, 2019, James Gray 's new production of Le nozze di Figaro will mark the fifth Mozart opera Rhorer will bring to life for the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, with Le Cercle de l'Harmonie performing Mozart's score on period instruments. Gray, whose films include Little Odessa, We Own the Night, and the recently-released Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt , will make his operatic directing debut with this production of Le nozze di Figaro, which stars Anna Aglatova as Susanna, Robert Gleadow as Figaro ,Stéphane Degout as Count Almaviva, Vannina Santoni and Countess Almaviva, and Eléonore Pancrazi as Cherubino, with Jennifer Larmore as Marcellina.

Rhorer founded the period instrument ensemble Le Cercle de l'Harmonie to recreate the sonic landscape of the Classical and Romantic eras from Gluck and Haydn to Brahms and Wagner. Rhorer and Le Cercle de l'Harmonie's recent critically acclaimed appearances include performances of Rossini's The Barber of Seville using period instruments at the Edinburgh International Festival in August 2018, and Musikfest Bremen in September 2018. In December 2018, Rhorer led a groundbreaking performance of Verdi's La traviata, directed by Deborah Warner , using Verdi's original tuning at the Théatre des Champs-Elysées. The New Criterion hailed the production, especially the musical performance, stating: "As arresting as the staging is, it is the musical dimension one will remember most...a high level of musical execution that presented a familiar opera in an exciting and revelatory new way." In previous seasons, Rhorer has led Le Cercle de l'Harmonie in celebrated new productions of Idomeneo, La Clemenza di Tito, Così fan tutte, and Don Giovanni at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.

On May 20, 21, and 24, 2020, Rhorer will return to North America and Orquestre symphonique de Montréal to conduct a diverse program of 20th and 21st-century works, including the work premiere of Katia Makdissi-Warren's Ainsi chantait Simorgh for Sufi singer, Qanun and Orchestra featuring Anouar Berrada and Didem Basar. The program will also feature Ravel's Shéhérazade and Mahler's "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen" with soprano Patricia Petibon, Stravinky's Firebird Suite (1919) and Richard Strauss 's Also sprach Zarathustra.



Jérémie Rhorer Conducts New Production of Le nozze di Figaro

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December at 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.



Théatre des Champs-Elysées

Paris, France





