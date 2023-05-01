Emma Hamilton Brings AN EVENING IN PARIS to Cremorne Orpheum

Since the release of her debut album La Mustique on ABC Jazz Universal ("a total triumph on so many levels" Van Dyke Parks) not only opening for guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel but enticing audiences with her blend of French and jazz-inspired music, Emma's raspy enveloping voice transports you to another era while her vocals dance and play showcasing her own undeniably hooky original songs, right through to French classic chansons which she sings with luscious authenticity (she is half French) and passion. In 2015, Emma relocated to London where she held a lucrative residency at Brasseries Zedel at Piccadilly Circus leading a 5-piece band of London's finest musicians. During that time she was a regular session singer for Producer Guy Chambers and toured the UK opening for the X-Factor UK Winner Matt Cardle.

Performing at many landmark Jazz venues in London, selling out shows at Pizza Express, Crazy Coq's, and London Cabaret Festival, and joining forces for Mardi Gras with London's hippest young jazz outfit, Kansas Smitty's, Emma can also be found regularly performing in concert halls around the Baltic's where she has a dedicated following and is also a favourite performing on music cruise ships around the world. Emma's charisma and humour on stage coupled with her energy and proficiency on both accordion and piano, combine to create a unique and complete artist, one who leaves n impression.

Emma said, "I m so honored and excited to be invited back to the glorious Orpheum Theatre in Cremorne on the 5th of May. I will be performing my show 'An Evening in Paris', a collection of French, jazz, gypsy, and even Cajun material, that reflects the dynamic, colourful, and enchanting nature of Paris. My extraordinary band will be led by my virtuoso pianist and brother Thomas Hamilton, who leads the musicians with fervor and enthusiasm and captures the audience's imagination with his feverish piano skills. We will also have a wonderful band with horns, violin, and the stylish Sam Lemann on guitar from Melbourne. The Orpheum, with its stunning decorations, and beautiful acoustics, is my favourite venue in Sydney! And the beautiful velvet curtains even match my red accordion!"

The performance is on Friday 5 May, 8.00 pm.