Two More Jazz, R&B, and Blues Performers Scheduled To Hit Carmel's World-Class Venues For Inaugural Jazz Fest

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Carmel Jazz Fest organizers continue to add big names and fresh sounds to the already explosive lineup of music for the inaugural event August 11-12. The festival will feature more than 30 electrifying national and international acts, including Spyro Gyra (festival headliner), Evelyn “Champagne” King, Dave Bennett Quartet, Freddie Fox and Tim Cunningham.

Now you can add two more: The Danny Lerman Band and Michael Whitaker and The Bottom 40!

Festival passes will grant attendees access to multiple performances occurring at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Carmel —  including Carmel Gazebo, the lawn at Carter Green, Midtown Plaza, The Tarkington Theater and Studio Theater.

Carmel Jazz Festival's mission is to celebrate Indiana's rich jazz music history, highlight national and international Jazz, R&B and Blues musicians and spotlight and educate emerging, upcoming artists.

Festival passes are on sale now. Friday pass: $29; Saturday pass: $39; Two-day pass: $54. You can add on Spyro Gyro tickets for their show at the Palladium starting at $25. Visit Click Hereto order. You can also purchase add-on experiences at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on August 11 and August 12. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813to order.

Kids (12 & under) are free. Carmel Jazz Fest is a family-friendly eventand will include face painters and balloon sculptures.




