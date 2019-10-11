Three Rivers Music Theatre Announces Cast Of TRICK OR TREAT: A Halloween Cabaret

Trick or Treat...Join in for a spooky night of the most evil and villainous songs from theatre, film, and beyond. A perfect Halloween treat for the whole family! Don't forget, each performance features a costume contest! Winners will receive two complimentary tickets to any Three Rivers Music Theatre performances of the 2019-2020 season!

The cast of TRICK OR TREAT: A Halloween Cabaret includes Megan Buss, Michael Butler, Hannah Byrd, Bobbi Jo Carroll, Dante Colmenares, Quinton Davis, Jordyn Freed, Andy Planck, Alayna Thornton, Erin Tomlinson, Jakob Tomlinson, Elizabeth Weber.

The cabaret is conceived by Andy Planck with Music Direction by Becky Tremaine.

Three Rivers Music Theatre

212 Pearl Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Friday & Saturday, October 25 & 26 • 8 PM

TICKETS:

www.threeriversmusictheatre.com/tickets





