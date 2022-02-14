The LCSO Returns With a Concert of Verdi and Tchaikovsky in March

The LCSO returns to the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center for an afternoon of Verdi and Tchaikovsky. From the rousing opening of Verdi's Overture to the sounds of the cello soloist in Tchaikovsky's Variations and ending with his Symphony # 5, the LCSO will fill your senses with their musicianship.

Verdi: Overture to "La Forza del Destino"

Tchaikovsky: Rococo Variations, Op. 33

Tchaikovsky: Symphony # 5, Op. 64

LCSO.net | 219.362.9020

Also available at Roxy Music and at the door day of the event.

$22 Adult | $20 Senior

Students FREE with ID

The performance is on March 13. Learn more at https://lcso.net/concerts/verdi-and-tchaikovsky/.