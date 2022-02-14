The LCSO Returns With a Concert of Verdi and Tchaikovsky in March
The LCSO returns to the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center for an afternoon of Verdi and Tchaikovsky. From the rousing opening of Verdi's Overture to the sounds of the cello soloist in Tchaikovsky's Variations and ending with his Symphony # 5, the LCSO will fill your senses with their musicianship.
Verdi: Overture to "La Forza del Destino"
Tchaikovsky: Rococo Variations, Op. 33
Tchaikovsky: Symphony # 5, Op. 64
Tickets
LCSO.net | 219.362.9020
Also available at Roxy Music and at the door day of the event.
$22 Adult | $20 Senior
Students FREE with ID
The performance is on March 13. Learn more at https://lcso.net/concerts/verdi-and-tchaikovsky/.