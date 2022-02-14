Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The LCSO Returns With a Concert of Verdi and Tchaikovsky in March

The performance is on March 13.

Feb. 14, 2022  

The LCSO returns to the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center for an afternoon of Verdi and Tchaikovsky. From the rousing opening of Verdi's Overture to the sounds of the cello soloist in Tchaikovsky's Variations and ending with his Symphony # 5, the LCSO will fill your senses with their musicianship.

Verdi: Overture to "La Forza del Destino"
Tchaikovsky: Rococo Variations, Op. 33
Tchaikovsky: Symphony # 5, Op. 64

Tickets

LCSO.net | 219.362.9020
Also available at Roxy Music and at the door day of the event.
$22 Adult | $20 Senior
Students FREE with ID

The performance is on March 13. Learn more at https://lcso.net/concerts/verdi-and-tchaikovsky/.


