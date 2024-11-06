TITANIC THE MUSICAL Announced At Actors Theatre of Indiana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced a two-night only performance of the award-winning Titanic: The Musical. This musical, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, is based on the story of the RMS Titanic which sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912.

Not related to the 1997 film of the same name, Titanic: The Musical opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997; it won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 804 performances.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic: The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third-Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

Titanic: The Musical will be performed at The Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in collaboration with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra and Indianapolis Arts Chorale in Carmel, IN for two nights only – June 20 and 21, 2025.

Tickets for Titanic are available starting at 10 am today, Friday, November 1.

