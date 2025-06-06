THE GREAT GATSBY, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, and More Set For Civic Theatre's 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Civic Theatre has announced its 2025-26 season, which includes Something Rotten, The Great Gatsby, The Scarlet Letter and Fiddler On The Roof. Subscribers also have the option of adding on additional seats for A Christmas Story. Subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale July 24, 2025.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

October 3 - October 18, 2025

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, SOMETHING ROTTEN. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, SOMETHING ROTTEN was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

A CHRISTMAS STORY

December 5 - December 27, 2025

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun.

THE GREAT GATSBY

February 6 - February 21, 2026

Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger. The breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the Jazz Age come to the stage in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, and in Simon Levy’s adaptation, approved by the Fitzgerald Estate.

THE SCARLET LETTER

March 13 - March 28, 2026

A visceral exploration of “original sin,” Kate Hamill’s highly-theatrical, vital reimagining of THE SCARLET LETTER follows strong-willed, intelligent Hester Prynne as she tries to find her own moral compass and raise her daughter in a society that harshly punishes women for independent thought, sexuality, or defiance. Hester and the other Massachusetts Bay colonists — including her guilt-ridden lover and her estranged husband—struggle with their own deeply-ingrained shame, as they debate what transgressions might truly be “unforgivable”… and learn how violence, superstition, repression, and uncomfortable truths may shape the land that will become America.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This play contains mature content, including adult situations, self-harm, and violence.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

April 24 - May 9, 2026

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof is the brainchild of Broadway legends, Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince; songwriters, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; and bookwriter, Joseph Stein. Touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon.

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail,

