SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Performances run November 4-19.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will present Shrek The Musical, opening Saturday, November 4th!

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure! Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek..." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig
Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions

​Shrek The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com




2023 Regional Awards


