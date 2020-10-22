PHOTO: Get a First Look at Annie and 'Daddy' Warbucks in Fort Wayne Civid Theatre's ANNIE

The show opens November 4 and runs through November 8.

Get a first look at Annie and 'Daddy' Warbucks in the photo below:

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Performances take place at The Historic Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard.

For tickets, visit the Embassy Box Office or go online at fwcivic.org.

