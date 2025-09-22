MONSTER MASH – A NIGHT TO DISMEMBER To Haunt Feinstein’s At Hotel Carmichael

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael will conjure up a frightfully fun evening of music and mischief this October with Monster Mash – A Night to Dismember. Presented by Crossroads Entertainment’s Don Farrell & The Terry Woods Band, the ghoulishly glam cabaret will take place on Saturday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Once a year—on Halloween night or under a full moon—the velvet curtains rise at the most exclusive haunted nightclub in town. Dracula croons, the Werewolf swings, and the Bride of Frankenstein belts out torch songs to raise the dead. The show stars Don Farrell as Dracula, Jaddy Ciucci as the Bride of Frankenstein, Matt Branic as the Werewolf, and Shelbi Berry as Wednesday Addams. Audiences can expect fangtastic tunes, monstrous mischief, and more than a few surprises along the way.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, the cabaret will include trick-or-treat candy for costumed children, a costume contest with prizes, and haunted musical trivia. Guests are encouraged to “dress to distress” in their most glamorous or ghoulish attire.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with performances from 7:30–9:00 p.m. both evenings. Tickets are available at feinsteinshc.com or by calling the box office at 317-688-1947. Parties of six or more are encouraged to contact the box office directly. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN.