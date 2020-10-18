Indiana Repertory Theatre Announces Reimagined 2020-21 Season

Check out the lineup!

The Indiana Repertory Theatre staff and Board have been reimagining their 2020-2021 Season and curating IRT classic productions that will bring us all joy and hope for the future.

The theatre will produce a 6-play virtual season that will open in early December 2020 with the holiday offering This Wonderful Life, and run through June of 2021. In partnership with WFYI, each of the productions will be filmed and available to stream.

The theatre's season will celebrate the resiliency of art and safely accommodate staff, actors, and patrons.

Learn more about three of the upcoming productions below, with dates and more titles to be announced in the near future:

This Wonderful Life

by Steve Murray

Frank Capra's iconic holiday movie It's a Wonderful Life provides the springboard for a spirited and heartwarming performance as a man in love with the film enacts and reacts to its classic characters and content. Indy-based actor Rob Johansen takes on this witty tour de force as he recreates more than 30 characters at madcap speed. In this time-honored story, it's Christmas Eve and a distraught George Bailey is sure he has failed his family and community. Clarence, an angel-in-waiting, helps George see how vital a role he's played in the world and ultimately shares the effect that one hardworking man's life has on the people around him. Celebrate the season with theatrical magic, joyfully reimagined for our times.

PNC Presents Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years

a play by Emily Mann

adapted from the book by Sarah L. Delany and A. Elizabeth Delany with Amy Hill Hearth

Join 101-year-old Bessie and 103-year-old Sadie in their kitchen as they share the amazing story of their lives in their own words. These sisters grew up in the Jim Crow South, lived at the center of the Harlem Renaissance, and enjoyed professional careers as a dentist and a teacher. Fighting injustices big and small, they triumphed over prejudice with their charm, warmth, and dignity intact. Come have dinner with the Delanys, and hear the story of our nation.

Tuesdays with Morrie

by Jeffrey Hatcher & Mitch Albom

based on the book by Mitch Albom

Morrie was Mitch's sociology professor, but he was also his mentor, his advisor, his life coach. Now Mitch is a busy sportswriter with a frantic schedule and a troubled marriage, and Morrie is dying. One visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a final course in the meaning of life. The beloved book comes to life in this life-affirming play, full of compassion, humor, and hope.

