HUMAN JUKEBOX With The Ahlwardts is Coming to Feinstein's In Carmel

Join Indianapolis favorites Ryan and Lauren Ahlwardt on Friday, August 8, for a night of music where YOU control the playlist.

For this very special musical evening, Ryan and Lauren will be taking song requests from the audience, transforming Feinstein's intimate space into a living jukebox filled with your favorite tunes.

Get ready for an evening of musical surprises, delightful singalongs, and lots of laughs...all while enjoying Feinstein's renowned upscale dining and craft cocktails!

This interactive show is perfect for a date night, a night out with friends, or simply a chance to rediscover your favorite songs in a whole new way.

Doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks, with the shows beginning at 7:30. Looking for some other fun events? Check out the Feinstein's website to see these awesome events also coming this August:

Friday, August 1: DIVAS OF THE SONGBOOK – prepare to be moved by the soulful renditions of timeless classics from some of the greatest jazz divas of all time.

Saturday, August 2: MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT: Til Death Do Us Part – All is fair in love and murder...be part of "whodunnit" and uncover clues and solve the mystery.

Saturday, August 9: ALL THE WAY FRANK: A SINATRA TRIBUTE – Presented by Don Farrell

Sunday, August 10: PRINCESS TEA - Prepare yourself for a magical luncheon with fairy tales brought to life

Thursday, August 21: SUMMER NIGHTS: The Music of Grease – presented by Don Farrell