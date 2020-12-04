Fort Wayne Civic Theatre to Stream ANNIE December 27

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is offering an encore stream of its filmed production of the classic musical, Annie, December 27th.

The streaming event was recorded at the November 8, 2020 matinee performance at the Historic Embassy Theatre. By offering this during the holiday season the company will give families an opportunity to enjoy the message of optimism that Annie brings.

Because this was recorded during a live performance, the cast will be wearing masks throughout most of the show, with main characters occasionally lowering their mask when staging allows for adequate social distancing.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms to everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC.

In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil plans... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family with billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven 1977 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

