FPT Will Present CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams-directed by Brian Ernsberger comes to First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne Street. Tickets available online at www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

Thursday Preview Performance, February 20 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, February 21, 22, 28, 29, March 6, 7 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize winner gathers a family on a steamy Mississippi night to celebrate Big Daddy's birthday. The tone is gay, but the mood is somber for old evils poison the gaiety-sins of the past, greedy hopes for the future, an eagerness to believe the lies that surround them. An American classic-superb theater. This production is Rated R for language.

This cast stars Morgan Spencer as Maggie, Michael Butler as Brick, Aaron Mann as Gooper, Megan Gerig as Mae, Susan Domer as Big Mama, Thom Hofrichter as Big Daddy, James Del Priore as Doc Baugh, Scott Strode as Reverend Tooker. Sets are designed by Therrin Eber, costumes by Jeanette Walsh, technical direction by Rae Surface, and stage management by Courtney Wallace.





