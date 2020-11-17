Embassy Theatre Cancels Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Project Ballet hopes to reschedule these performances in May 2021.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and the recent executive order from the governor, Project Ballet's The Nutcracker events on December 5 and 6 at the Embassy Theatre have been canceled.

Stay up to date at www.projectballet.org for details regarding rescheduled programming.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. Any refund request could take up to a month to process. If you have any questions, call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260.424.5665.

