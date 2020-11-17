Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Embassy Theatre Cancels Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Project Ballet hopes to reschedule these performances in May 2021.

Nov. 17, 2020  

Due to COVID-19 concerns and the recent executive order from the governor, Project Ballet's The Nutcracker events on December 5 and 6 at the Embassy Theatre have been canceled.

Project Ballet hopes to reschedule these performances in May 2021.

Stay up to date at www.projectballet.org for details regarding rescheduled programming.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. Any refund request could take up to a month to process. If you have any questions, call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260.424.5665.


