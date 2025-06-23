Don Farrell to Celebrate The Music Of Jimmy Buffett at Feinstein's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Calling all Parrot Heads and music lovers looking to enjoy the tropical rock sound that was true Jimmy Buffett when Don Farrell presents Bubbles Up on Saturday, June 28, on the Feinstein's stage inside The Hotel Carmichael. Having led a successful career and being referred to as having lef a lifestyle described as "island escapism,” this is an amazing way to spend your Saturday evening as you help celebrate Buffett, the 'King of Cool'.

Buffett was everybody's friend, and Paradise was wherever he was. Many of his lyrics were about living life, being happy, respecting each other and nature, along with much more. The tropical troubadour who left us last year earns a place being celebrated at Feinstein's.

Join the tribute “docu-cabaret” team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet as they conjure a world of sun, salt water, and nonstop parties while paying tribute to the singer, songwriter, author, sailor, and entrepreneur whose roguish brand of island escapism on hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” made him something of a latter-day folk hero.

Buffett released over 30 albums in his lifetime, of which eight are certified gold and nine are certified platinum or multi-platinum. With record sales, he is among the world's best-selling music artists. He had two Grammy Award nominations and was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

From the team that brought you the hit shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute, BECAUSE OF YOU - A tribute to Tony Bennett and SWEET CAROLINE: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond, join Farrell and Woods as they lead you straight to the Caribbean with an evening of stories and music that will have you up and dancing in the aisles!

So put on your Hawaiian ware and head to Feinstein's. Doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and Margheritas. The show begins at 7:30.

