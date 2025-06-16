Deborah Silver to Present Album Release Concert at Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time #1 Billboard vocalist Deborah Silver will take the stage at Feinstein's, inside The Hotel Carmichael for a special Album Release Event celebrating Basie Rocks!, the exciting new album by Silver. The concert will take place on Thursday, July 24.

Silver, renowned for her dynamic jazz interpretations across genres, has earned high praise from entertainment legends. Music icon Quincy Jones declared, “Whatever she sings, she owns, making every note matter!” Rex Reed of the New York Observer praises, “When Deborah Silver takes over a mic, she's a thrill, a swinging show-biz whirlwind... and a bargain at any price!”

This special Album Release Event celebrates Basie Rocks!, the brand-new album Silver recorded with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.

Along with her signature glamour and powerhouse vocals, Silver delivers a swinging twist to rock classics by The Beatles, Elton John, Peter Frampton, Steve Miller, the Eagles and more as she performs songs from Basie Rocks!

Silver also illuminates the timeless classics of The Great American Songbook with her distinctive style and unmatched charisma.

Audiences rave about her electrifying, genre-defying performances. This is your chance to see her performance firsthand!

Doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks. The show begins at 7:30. This show, as with most at Feinstein's, features Cabaret Seating. If you do not have a large enough party to fill a table, you have the privilege of meeting new friends as you are seated cabaret style.

