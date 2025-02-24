Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Hosts Annual MixedRep Performance With Dances and Fan Favorites

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) looks ahead to March 9 for their annual MixedRep performance at The Tarkington Theater at The Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available now.

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's Mixed Rep will feature an exciting blend of classical, contemporary and modern repertoire. Join them for a captivating afternoon showcasing innovative and breathtaking original choreography by world-renowned artists, culminating with excerpts from a celebrated classical ballet. The Mixed Rep will perform at 4 pm. A silent auction will also be part of the afternoon and begins at 2 pm. The proceeds will benefit the mission of CIDE.

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's mission is to commit to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the Central Indiana Community. CIDE presents dance performances and provides a vehicle for children to be trained in dance principles and give them the opportunity to perform and train in dance at a regional level with other pre-professional, professional dancers, and teachers.

In this 2025 Mixed Rep performance, the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble offers an exquisite array of dances, featuring variations from the fiery and dynamic ballet Paquita. Set in 19th Century Spain, Paquita is the tale of a young Gypsy maiden, who falls in love with a dashing French officer, encountering peril, romance, and other surprises along the way. This March, enjoy the passion and romance of dance, as the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble showcases Paquita, in addition to a variety of other masterful selections – all performed with great poise and finesse.

They will also be bringing back some ‘favorite' pieces of choreography as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble including a piece titled ‘All Star Swing,' choreographed by former NYC ballet dancer Lisa de Ribere, a piece titled ‘Red Bench,' choreographed by former Nashville Ballet and Ballet West dancer Kristin Hakala and a fan favorite ‘Life' choreographed by NYC based choreographer Joe Istre.

Don't miss sharing this stunning performance and continue to share in this stand-out year of celebrating the 25th Anniversary of CIDE.

