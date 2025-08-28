Cast Set For BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL at Actors Theatre of Indiana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beehive: The 60's Musical is a celebration of the powerful female voices of the 1960s. This musical review will transport audiences with timeless hits such as “My Boyfriend's Back,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “You Don't Own Me”.

The story is told through the lens of six women as they sing their way through 40 of the most iconic songs of this impactful decade. Featuring the iconic music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, and many more.

Cast Biographies

Abigail Storm (WANDA) is so excited to be returning to ATI's stage. Some of her credits include Ursula in the Japan International Tour of The Little Mermaid, Doralee in 9 to 5 at ATI, Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, and Jersey Boys at Zach Scott Theatre. Storm is a proud graduate of Ball State University, where she got her BFA in Musical Theatre. She is also the owner of Storm Voice Studio, where she teaches voice lessons.

Michaela McGarel (PATTIE) is delighted to be making her debut with ATI! Some of her favorite roles include Polly Crazy for You, Cindy Lou The Winter Wonderettes, and Jeannie The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Most recently, she made her New

York debut in a Green Room 42 cabaret performance. Michaela attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN, earning her BFA in Musical Theatre with a Minor in Dance.

Rachel Dudt (LAURA) is ecstatic about making her ATI debut! Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, she has spent over a decade performing around the world (83 countries and counting). Dudt's favorite credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Carole), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Janet), American Idiot (Heather), Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), Les Misérables(Fantine), Nunsense (Robert Anne), and her two years with the Broadway hit Million Dollar Quartet. She trained at Carnegie Mellon and Point Park University. Rachel can be seen touring her solo shows on various luxury cruise lines around the globe!

Riley Francis (ALLISON) could not be more excited to be making her debut at ATI! Originally from Dayton, OH, she recently graduated from Western Illinois University with her BFA in Musical Theatre. Credits include Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet, Eve in Children of Eden, Elvira in Blithe Spirit, Diana in Next to Normal, Margo in Bright Star, Woman #1 in Songs for a New World, and Dominique in Lucky Stiff. Before Beehive, she worked on The Addams Family and Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre! In her free time, she enjoys writing poetry, painting, spending time outdoors, and antiquing.

Kira Rangel (GINA) was born and raised on the North Side of Chicago and is currently based in Davenport, Quad Cities. She is so excited to make her ATI debut and bring the island vibes. Kira fell in love with performing when her family got a karaoke machine for Christmas as a child. She went on to graduate from Illinois Wesleyan with a BFA in

Music Theatre. Her most notable roles include Janet Weiss in The Rocky Horror Show at Circa ‘21, Tina Turner/ Aretha Franklin in Beehive with Prather Productions, Woman #2 in Songs for a New World at The Black Box Theatre, and Justice in Rock of Ages at Broadway Palm. Rangel has also been a member of the principal improv troupe with ComedySportz Quad Cities since 2021.

Kayla Perry (JASMINE) is a recent 2025 graduate of East Carolina University, where she earned her BFA in Musical Theatre with a minor in Dance. She is thrilled to be making her debut at ATI. Recent credits include School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Once on This Island, and Swing! When she's not performing, Kayla enjoys writing music, painting, playing with her cats, and working out.

Beehive opens on Friday, September 5, and will run through September 21 at The Studio Theater in the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.